Neely Road bridge closed for reconstruction

LIMA — A nearly 100-year-old bridge in American Township has been closed down because of deterioration, according to the Allen County Engineer’s Office.

The bridge on Neely Road between Eastown and Baty Roads was closed Tuesday until further notice, with county bridge engineer Ron Meyer noting that, because of rising costs and stagnant revenue, the bridge has not received the attention it has needed for some time.

“It’s had a load limit on it since 2010,” he said. “The last inspection showed that it’s continued to deteriorate to the point where we don’t feel it’s safe for vehicular traffic.

Built in 1919, the bridge has not had a major rehabilitation since 1961, according to Meyer. This bridge was scheduled to be replaced next year as part of the Ohio Bridge Partnership Program. However, with more vehicles and farm equipment taking side roads in the area to avoid construction on Elida Road, the deterioration of the bridge accelerated to the point where it was unsafe.

With the bridge on the docket for replacement by Defiance-based R.G. Zachrich Construction Inc., work could begin before next year, now that the bridge is closed. Work would be completed once the weather improved in the spring.

“The contractor said that, depending on the weather, he might move in now,” Meyer said. “They might work on it until the weather turns bad.”

The project involves a complete reconstruction of the bridge, including the base. Once completed, the bridge will go from being 24 feet long now to 35 feet long, as well as increasing in width from 22 feet to 28 feet.

“It helps to accommodate more traffic and bigger trucks,” Meyer said. “Vehicles and farm equipment are a lot bigger now than they were in 1919.”

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

