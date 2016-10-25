Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Oct. 14

David M. Berridge, Jr., 500 Washington Ave., Defiance, was sentenced to 10 days in jail for failure to pay child support. The sentence was suspended provided he remain current in his payments.

Oct. 17

Cody Dickerson, 24, 6877 Road 24, Continental, was granted judicial release and remanded to the WORTH Center. He had been convicted of possession of drugs (heroin) and theft.

Oct. 18

Dustin M. Kunz, 26, 521 Fort Jennings Road, Delphos, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for theft over $1,000. He was given credit for 78 days served and placed on three years community control. He was ordered to obtain employment, undergo drug and alcohol assessment and treatment, and attend AA meetings.

Nathan E. Gee Sr., 42, 2193 state Route 613, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to theft, a misdemeanor. He faces up to six months in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Restitution of $5,300 is to be paid to the clerk of courts.

Oct. 19

Ty A. Castillo, 26, 519 Ohio St., Leipsic, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs (cocaine). He faces up to 12 months in prison, $2,500 in fines and six months to five years license suspension. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21.

Breonna J. Stephens, 22, 1265 N. Defiance St., Ottawa, was granted judicial release and remanded to the WORTH Center. She had been convicted of an amended charge of possession of drugs (heroin) and escape.

Nicole L. Kelley, Continental, was granted a divorce from Steve M. Kelley, Metamora, Indiana. They were married in Seiverville, Tennessee. on June 27, 2014, and have no children.

US Bank National Association, West Valley, Utah, was granted a foreclosure against Terry L. Steffen, Pandora, and Dee L. Steffen, Pandora, in the amount of $140,079.52, plus interest and costs.

Oct. 20

Steven J. Nienberg, 28, 17373 Road J, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to felonious assault. He faces up to eight years in prison and $15,000 in fines. He also pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault. He faces up to 36 months in prison and $10,000 in fines. Bond was revoked pending a presentence investigation with sentencing set for 1 p.m. Nov. 22. Another count of felonious assault was dismissed.

Kyle S. Wireman, 26, 2120 Bowman Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to grand theft. He faces up to 18 months in prison, and $5,000 in fine. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 3 p.m. Nov. 21.

New Cases

Discover Bank, Hebron, Ky., v. Roger H. Kemper, Cloverdale; other civil.

Fifth Third Mortgage Co., Cincinnati, v. Randy N. Verhoff, Jr., Continental; foreclosure.

Nicholas Reinhart, Cloverdale, v. Andrea Reinhart, Findlay; divorce with children.

Kindra Clemens, Cloverdale, v. Lukas Clemens, Paulding; divorce with children.

Nicole Keuneke, Bluffton, and Luke Keuneke, Pandora; dissolution of marriage with children.

Union Bank Co., Columbus Grove, v. Harold C. Kahle, Cloverdale; foreclosure.

Aissa Siebeneck, Kalida, and Jared Siebeneck, Kalida; dissolution of marriage without children.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Oct. 17

Lorretta M. Looman, 28, 183 Charlotte St., Tiffin, pleaded no contest to drug abuse/possession and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine. She was also fined $50 for speeding.

Oct. 18

Samantha J. Waldron, 23, 400 West St., Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to permitting an unlicensed driver to drive. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Oct. 20

Michael J. Brown, 50, 7401 W. Lincoln Highway, Elida, was found guilty of disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine and court costs.

Oct. 21

Zachary J. Cassidy, 26, A 272 Road 14A, New Bavaria, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, and complete assessment at Pathways Counseling Center.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Oct. 18

Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, default judgment v. Tonya R. Finn, Fort Jennings, $3,116.68, plus interest and costs.

Oct. 19

Leopold, Wildenhaus, Sahloff & Welch, small claims v. Regina K. Harshman, $780.25, plus interest and costs.