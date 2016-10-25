Officials urge people to have a safe Halloween

LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Lima Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be working overtime Thursday through Monday to stop and arrest impaired drivers. Law enforcement will be out all over Allen County on the lookout for impaired drivers.

Halloween is scary enough without the added terror of drunken drivers on the road. Every year, while some people are trick-or-treating, others are drinking and driving.

Nighttime is an especially dangerous time to be on the road, but Halloween night is often one of the deadliest nights of the year for impaired drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over the last five years, almost half of all highway fatalities on Halloween night involved a driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or higher.

The Safe Community Coalition recommends the following tips:

•Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.

•Before drinking, designate a non-drinking driver.

•Use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;

•If you happen to see a drunken driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact law enforcement;

•If you know someone who is about to drive, or ride a motorcycle, while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going.