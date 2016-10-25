Education Roundup

Phillips installed as honorary vice president

OTTAWA — Emmeline Phillips, 16, of Ottawa and a member of Warren L. McIntire Unit 262 Hamler, was installed as honorary central division junior vice president of the American Legion Auxiliary, the highest position a junior member of the American Legion Auxiliary can achieve.

She is the daughter of Jason and Jacie Phillips, of Ottawa. Her grandparents are Tim and Colleen Phillips, of Hamler, and Jerry and Joyce Erven, of McClure.

Elida releases Students of the Month

ELIDA — The following students were named Students of the Month for the month of October: Tommy Etzkorn; Benton Haris; Slayer Holycross; Kassidy Shirkey; Carmen Blaine; Colin Mick; Lillian Niebel; Nevaeh Schiffhauer; Noah Davis; Grace Earl; and Jacob Michael.

Heritage students meet pen pal

LIMA — Miriam Downing’s class at Heritage Elementary School will get to meet their local homebound pen pal at noon Friday.

Alice Davenport will visit the class. This is the third school year students have been writing her letters, stories and cards, including sympathy cards when her husband died. Davenport is now able to get out a little more and wanted to personally thank the students for lifting her spirits.

The class has also written birthday cards for people in nursing homes, and sympathy cards to law enforcement agencies and fire departments around the world that have lost members. Students have received cards back from some.

The project helps students see the needs of others and learn about compassion.

New Bremen holding student-parent-teacher conferences

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen Local schools will be holding Student-Parent-Teacher conferences as follows:

Monday: 4:30 to 8 p.m.; Nov. 3: 4:30 to 8 p.m.; Nov. 4: 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Elementary and junior high conferences have been scheduled. High School conferences will be held as follows: teachers will be in the commons where you can meet with any and all of your student’s teachers during the evening hours on Monday and Nov. 3. On Nov. 4, teachers will be in their classrooms and available for conference.

First quarter grade cards can be picked up in the office before conferences. Any grade cards not picked up will be sent home with students the following week.

There will be a college night for junior students and their parents at 6 p.m. Monday in the high school library. This presentation is helpful to make college plans.

A financial aid night will be held for junior and senior students and their parents in the auditorium at 7 p.m. Monday.

Wapakoneta High School presents “Beauty and the Beast”

WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta High school presents “Beauty and the Beast” Nov. 11 through 13 at the Wapakoneta Performing Arts Center.

Students in the play include high school senior Kelly Byrne as Belle; sophomore Liam Martell as Beast; Gabby Dulebohn as Cogsworth; Dalan Seyer as Lumiere; Haley Schattschneider as Mrs. Potts; Zoe Johns as Chip; MacKenzie Lange as Babette; Austin Gegel as Gaston; Kennedi Custer as LeFou; Reece Hogan as Maurice; Matt Roediger as Monsieur D’Arque; and Olivia Kentner as the Enchantress. Emma Horner, Olivia Kentner and Lauren Klopfenstein play the Silly Girls. Wapakoneta resident Van Wright serves as narrator.

Ensemble members include: Lydia Cottrell, Julie Haver, Tim Harrod, Peytan Jenkins, Delayne Jordan, Alissa Lictenthaeler, Alexa Mason, Kalie Miller, Olivia Place, Katie Ronan, Madi Sams, Dylan Snyder, Austyn Spangler and Alyssa Watt.

Musical Pit Singers are Stephen Bartholomew, Haley Campbell, Imoen Carder, Jillian Chiles, Veda Knerr, Nichole Koeper, Kaitlin Krebs, Olivia Massie, Hailey Miller, Jordan Moening, Courtney Moore, Alison Niemeyer, Carly Pangle, Morgan Schwartz, Kaylee Seward and Korra Thomas.

The play is directed by Kathleen Pellington.

Based on the 1991 Walt Disney movie, and dating back to a late 18th century classic French fairy tale, “Beauty and the Beast” is a love story for the ages.

The musical will be presented at the Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the school or on the website http://j.mp/2dGjDgo.

Lima Senior Alumni Band to perform Friday

LIMA — More than 40 alumni band members and directors will perform with the Spartan Marching Pride during the pregame Friday at Spartan Stadium. The band will begin at about 6:40 p.m. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

After pregame, the alumni members will join current Spartan Pride members playing in the stands during the game.

Band director, Hannah Snyder, put the call out a few months ago for alumni band members and has received a wonderful response.

Crestview inducts National Honor Society members

CONVOY — Crestview inducted its newest class into the National Honor Society. Eligibility requirements include maintaining a 3.5 cumulative GPA, submitting an application, submitting three letters of recommendation from both faculty and community members, and completing an interview with the Crestview National Honor Society Faculty Board. National Honor Society responsibilities include completing 25 hours of service during the school year and attending a cultural event.

The newest members include: Kara Strabbing, Whitney Bowen, Celina Sweet, Elizabeth Boroff, Ashley Bowen, Matteson Watts, Haley Michaud, Emma Leary, Brett Schumm, Spencer Rolsten, Derek Biro, Becca Daugherty and Abigail Bagley.

St. John’s Hall of Fame Inductees

DELPHOS — The Delphos St. John’s Hall of Fame Committee announced the Class of 2016.

Professional Achievement: Duane Pohlman, Class of 1982.

Arts/Athletic Achievement: Ken Burgei, Class of 1968.

Service to mankind: Father Bob Holden, Class of 1954.

Service to St. John’s: Dorothy Fisher.

The induction ceremony on Nov. 27 will begin with an 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, in Delphos. A free brunch will be served in the All Saints Building at St. John’s School beginning at 1 p.m. followed by the induction ceremony.

The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required to attend the brunch. Reservations can be mailed to Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 112, Delphos, OH 45833. Please include name, number attending and contact information. You can also contact Bob Ebbeskotte at [email protected] or 419-692-0752. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 19.

Officers installed at Ottawa-Glandorf High School

OTTAWA — 2016-17 Ottawa-Glandorf High School Junior Optimist Officers were installed. They include:

President: Miss Katie Fuetter; Treasurer: Miss Kendra Kahle; Secretary: Miss Carri Johnson; Vice President: Miss Claire Schroeder and Reporter: Miss Liane Siefker.

The newly elected officers are excited to begin the year of service to their community.

Ohio School Boards Association hosts conference

VAN WERT — More than 130 school board members, administrators, staff, students and guests from across northwest Ohio gathered at Vantage Career Center October 20 for the Ohio School Boards Association Northwest Region Fall Conference.

The conference featured dinner, updates from SOBA officers and staff and a number of awards and recognition.

The Spencerville Jazz Band performed. The group was directed by Josh Van Gorder. Dinner was prepared and served by Vantage Career Center Culinary Arts Program students, led by instructor Robin Burns.

Crestview High School performs “Mary Poppins”

CONVOY — Crestview High School will be performing the musical “Mary Poppins” on Nov. 11 and 12.

The musical contains the stern Mr. Banks, who has a constant need for order, his wife, Winifred, who just wants her family to be happy, their two children, who are in desperate need for a nanny, and the chimney sweep Bert, who makes everything more fun.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Monday in the high school office. Tickets are $7.

Chief Martin kicked off Red Ribbon Week

LIMA — Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin helped Heritage Elementary School kick off Red Ribbon Week on Monday.

Martin read a proclamation and talked to Heritage students during an assembly.

Red Ribbon Week is designed to stress to students the importance of staying away from drugs and alcohol and making positive decisions. Activities are planned throughout the week.

Elida Elementary raises funds for Cancer Society

ELIDA — Students and staff at Elida Elementary raised $1,113 for the American Cancer Society.

As an added incentive, students had the opportunity to “throw a pie in the face” of a teacher/administrator. Assistant principal Dan Swick was the “lucky” winner of the pie in the face.

Allen East releases students of the quarter

LIMA — Allen East released sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students of the month.

Kendal Moyer, Ashton Neff and Nathan Ketchum were the students of the month.

Baseball program selling wreaths, trees for military families

LIMA — The Lima Senior High School baseball team is doing a holiday fundraiser that will support its program and military families.

The team is selling holiday wreaths for $39 ($14 goes to the baseball program) and Trees for Troops for $60 ($25 to Spartan baseball). A wreath and tree combined purchase is $90 ($20 back to baseball).

The trees are sent to families of men and women serving in the military. The buyer gets the wreath.

Orders are due Nov. 13 and wreaths will be delivered the first weekend in December. Cash or check will be accepted. Checks should be made out to Lima Senior Baseball.

For information or to place an order, contact TJ Neuhaus at 419-996-3006 or [email protected]