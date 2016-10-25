Unemployment increases in nine area counties

LIMA — Unemployment rates were higher in all nine area counties in September compared to the previous month.

Unemployment in Allen County increased 0.3 percentage points in September, up to 4.9 percent. That’s compared to 4.2 percent a year prior.

Despite the increases, the area boasts three of the lowest rates in Ohio and five of the lowest 10. Mercer County had the lowest rate in the state at 3.2 percent, followed by Putnam County’s 3.5 percent and Hancock County’s 3.6 percent. Auglaize County had the seventh-lowest rate at 3.8 percent, while Van Wert had the 10th lowest rate at 3.9 percent.

