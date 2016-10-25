Carjacking, chase and manhunt lead to arrest in Shelby County

SIDNEY — A West Virginia man is in custody after a carjacking, high speed chase and manhunt after allegedly shooting at a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Travis Ray Wickline, 28, of Charleston, West Virginia, was arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday after a four-hour manhunt.

“Everyone acted fast and professional to bring this heightened emergency to a safe resolve,” Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart said.

The incident began at 11:05 p.m. Monday when the sheriff’s office received a call from a woman stating she had been carjacked in the Hidden Valley Trailer Park by a white male yielding a firearm. The subject, who was later identified as Wickline, fled the area in the stolen 2005 Toyota Camry.

As deputies responded to the call, Deputy Joel Howell spotted the stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of state Route 29. Howell conducted a felony traffic stop due to the brandishing of a firearm in the carjacking. As Howell ordered the driver to show his hands and open the car door, the drive then exited the vehicle and started shooting at Howell. Wickline fired six shots at Howell, who repositioned himself and returned fire, shooting at the vehicle three times.

After a brief stay, Wickline then fled eastbound on state Route 29 in the stolen vehicle.

The pursuit continued for approximately 10 minutes on state Route 29 with three Shelby County deputies trying to stop the vehicle. At times, the fleeing vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Wickline returned to Hidden Valley Trailer Park, where his vehicle struck Deputy Frank Bleigh’s cruiser, disabling it. Bleigh was injured in the crash and was transported to Wilson Health by Perry Port Salem Rescue. He was treated and released.

Wickline then left the trailer park and while on state Route 29, he stopped and let a female companion out of the vehicle. The female, identified as Ashley Nichole Wayson, 31, of Charleston, West Virginia, was arrested by Deputy Dave Spicer.

Wickline continued westbound on state Route 29 where he turn turned around and, in the 4000 block of state Route 29, went off the south side of the road and purposely drove the vehicle into the woods. He then fled the area on foot.

During the search, K-9s from the Auglaize and Champaign County Sheriff Offices were used. The Ohio Highway Patrol used its helicopter for an air search.

Shelby County detectives interviewed Wayson. They were able to obtain enough information from Wayson to identify Wickline as the driver of the vehicle.

Deputies were able to identify where Wayson and Wickline had been staying. They were staying with Wickline’s parents in Hidden Valley Trailer Park. Contact was made at the lot, where deputies arrested Wickline without incident.

Wickline disclosed the location of the weapon he used, and deputies located a loaded .38 revolver in a coat in the master bedroom of the trailer.

Both Wickline and Wayson have outstanding warrants from West Virginia. Wickline’s warrant is for aggravated assault with a weapon. Wayson’s warrant is for conspiracy to deliver controlled substance. Both subjects’ warrants stated using extreme caution, and they were considered armed and dangerous.

Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell met with deputies to discuss the incident and approved charges against the pair. Wickline will be charged with felonious assault, attempted murder, kidnapping, grand theft auto, weapons under disability and failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer. Wayson is being charged with obstruction of justice.

Both were incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail. The case is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed later Tuesday. They will appear in Sidney Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s vehicle sits on Knoop Johnston Road at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 as law enforcement searched for a suspect on foot with a helicopter and K-9 units. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_SDN102616manHunt.jpg A Shelby County Sheriff’s vehicle sits on Knoop Johnston Road at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 as law enforcement searched for a suspect on foot with a helicopter and K-9 units. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Travis Wickline and Ashley Wayson http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_WicklineWayson.jpg Travis Wickline and Ashley Wayson Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Suspect shoots at deputy before fleeing