Judge weighs ‘double jeopardy’ in Putnam County murder case

OTTAWA – A judge will decide if the five years a Napoleon man spent in prison following the death of his 2-year-old son in 2006 counts as punishment now that the man admitted the death wasn’t an accident.

Judge Randall Basinger heard arguments from the state and the defense today regarding the case of Travis Soto, 31. Soto faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and kidnapping, all first-degree felony charges, as well as tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

In July, Soto walked into the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to confess killing his 2-year-old son, Julio Baldazo, by striking him with an all-terrain vehicle back in 2006.

Basinger said he will wait until receiving the results of a psychological analysis to see if Soto is competent to stand trial, after his attorney, Joseph Benavidez, expressed concerns he wasn’t competent and was unable to help his own case.

The hearing focused heavily on whether Soto’s 2006 child endangerment plea, a negotiated plea that took involuntary homicide off the table, protected him from future prosecution.

In one suspenseful moment, Basinger asked assistant prosecutor Todd Schroeder if Soto should have believed he would be protected from future punishment. After flipping through pages of the transcript from the sheriff’s office interview, Schroeder read a statement from Soto that he expected future prison time after his admission.

Benavidez countered that Soto, who’d accepted religion in his life, also asked when he’d be allowed to leave to go to work.

Soto, who lived in Continental in 2006, received a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to child endangerment back then. At the time, he claimed he didn’t see the child when he drove around a corner and struck him. Soto didn’t seek medical attention for the boy after the incident, and the boy died one to two hours later.

“He said he finally had to come clean,” Putnam County Sheriff Tim Meyer said in July. “He told us that, before, he didn’t have religion, and now he’s trying to make things right with himself and God. He wanted to get it off” his conscience.

