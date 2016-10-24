World Series matchup creates rivalry in the rectory for Ottawa priests

OTTAWA — On Thursday, the flag outside the rectory door at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church celebrated the Cleveland Indians getting a chance to win their first World Series title since 1948.

On Sunday morning, a Chicago Cubs banner flew instead, cheering the team’s opportunity to win its first title since 1908.

By Monday afternoon, a second flagpole existed, with banners for both teams competing for Major League Baseball’s championship waving in the wind.

The two Catholic priests at the residence share a love of the Lord and baseball. They’re decidedly at odds this week as their teams, the Cubs and Indians, play one another in the World Series, starting Tuesday in Cleveland.

It’s a lesson in patience for each team’s fans. The Cubs haven’t been back to the World Series since 1945, and the Indians haven’t been there since 1997.

“I’ve been telling people the Cubs are a great example of faith and hope,” said the Rev. Matthew Jozefiak, 58, the pastor at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The native of the south side of Chicago and a former White Sox fan converted to the Cubs when he attended his first game at Wrigley Field as a teen. “They’ve disappointed us year after year, yet we have the best and most loyal fans. They are a people of hope, who one day are going to be very happy.”

That day won’t be in the next two weeks, quipped the Rev. Rick Friebel, a parochial vicar serving at four Putnam County parishes for the past three years. He is a lifelong Indians fan who grew up in Shelby near Cleveland, saying the Tribe’s route reminded him of the “remnant people in the desert” like the Israelites.

“I started to dream when the Cavs won the NBA championship,” the 66-year-old Friebel said. “I said, ‘Father Matt, this might be the year,’ but we won’t go there yet.”

Now he will.

He consistently “pokes” at Ottawa’s pastor of the past eight and a half years, leading up to and following their morning prayers together. The two members of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood don’t ask God to choose a side, though they’re not above mentioning their teams’ successes during Sunday Mass.

Friebel said the Indians will win Sunday in the fifth game. Jozefiak was extremely specific, predicting a Cubs win in the seventh game Nov. 2 thanks to a grand slam by Kris Bryant.

They’ve even wagered a bet on it. The loser has to buy a championship cap for the winner, even though the oddsmakers in Las Vegas have the Cubs favored.

The pupils at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School got into the bet too, collecting donations in buckets to support the Cubs and the Indians, with the proceeds going to the Cancer Assistance Program.

“The Indians have been the underdog all along,” Friebel said. “They’ve risen to the occasion every time.”

Given the history of the Cubs, Jozefiak couched his answers with plenty of room for disappointment.

“They broke my heart last season,” Jozefiak said. “They’d broken my heart every season of my life, until this season. My heart has not yet been broken.”

The duo plan to watch some of the games together on the television in Friebel’s room, because it’s bigger. They can only dream of going to a game.

“We’d love to have two tickets donated,” Jozefiak said. “We’re two poor priests, so right or wrong, we’re not too shy to beg.”

Friebel added, “We have the bread of life but not the bread of cash to buy these tickets.”

The Rev. Matthew Jozefiak, left, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and a Chicago Cubs fan, has a World Series bet with his roommate at the church rectory, the Rev. Rick Friebel, a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan.

World Series matchup pits priests’ favorite teams

