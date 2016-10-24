St. Rita’s shows off newest technology

LIMA — St. Rita’s Medical Center officially unveiled its recent $5.2 million investment of a hybrid operating room Monday that will allow patients to receive treatment closer to home.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with officials from St. Rita’s and the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce. The hospital began using the room Oct. 17 and is a giant step in what can be offered to area patients.

Cardiologist John Hynes said the new room allows the hospital to conduct minimally invasive, catheter-based procedures and open surgeries all in one room.

“If there is a patient that has a risk for cardiac complications, everything is there instantly,” Hynes said. “We can immediately go to open heart surgery if needed. “It allows for patients to be taken care of in the community instead of going to Columbus or somewhere else.”

Hynes said with the new equipment, the hospital can do convergent care, such as cardiothoracic surgery and electrophysiology and can handle atrial fibrillation problems when conducting procedures.

“Most state-of-the-art hospitals are going to these types of rooms,” Hynes said.

St. Rita’s Heart Center Administrator Mary Marker said the room will help tremendously with high-risk patients.

“If we have a high-risk patient that maybe has multiple vessels closed, if we know ahead of time, we can bring them here instead of the cath room,” Marker said. “When you transport a patient, there is always an added risk of infection or delayed treatment. This allows us to help patients right here in our community.”

“Our hybrid operating room not only elevates the quality care we have always provided patients, but it also allows us to work progressively toward offering new procedures in the Lima community that once required patients to travel,” St. Rita’s Health Partners CEO Bob Baxter said. “With our St. Rita’s Promise to make health care easier and improve lives in our community, investing in such a space was an easy decision.”

St. Rita’s unveiled its new hybrid operating room with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. The state-of-the-art equipment allows for at-risk patients to get care locally. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_hybrid-operating-room.jpg St. Rita’s unveiled its new hybrid operating room with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. The state-of-the-art equipment allows for at-risk patients to get care locally. Lance Mihm | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

