Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers Most Wanted

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867

SOLVING CRIMES

Law-enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.

CRIME OF THE WEEK

The Lima Police Department was asking for help with a shooting investigation. At about 3 a.m. Oct. 1, 21 year-old Devin Moore was driving away from a residence in the area of South Metcalf and West Eureka streets in Lima. He pulled up to a stop sign at West Eureka Street and Elmwood Place when two unidentified people stepped into the street and began shooting at him and the white 2013 Nissan Sentra he was driving. The car and Moore were shot several times before he was able to drive out of the area and seek help.

If an arrest is made from a person's tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Ronchavez Marquacis “Rico” Jones

Age: 26

Height: 5 foot 6

Weight: 140 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Felonious assault

Thomas Kin Morgan

Age: 57

Height: 6 foot

Weight: 200 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Failure to appear/Theft

Mark Wayne Wright

Age: 49

Height: 5 foot10

Weight: 135 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Charge: Failure to appear/Disorderly conduct

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.