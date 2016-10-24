Hardin County receives grant to combat underage drinking, drug abuse

KENTON — Hardin County is one of nine in the state to receive funding from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to help prevent underage drinking and prescription drug misuse among children and young adults.

Each of the nine counties received $80,000 as the means to implement the state’s Strategic Prevention Framework-Partnership for Success initiative, selecting evidence-based programs and practices to reduce underage drinking for those ages 12 to 20 and prescription drug abuse for those ages 12 to 25.

The Partnership for Violence Free Families was awarded the grant to administer services in Hardin County.