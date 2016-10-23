YOUTH PROFILE: Bluffton teen loves small town

BLUFFTON — Sydney Hoff, a junior at Bluffton High School, loves her small town.

In fact, she hopes one day she can return there to begin her career. Sydney plans to attend Taylor University to major in elementary education.

“That would be great to return to Bluffton to teach,” Sydney said. “I like living in Bluffton because it is a small town and you know everyone. Everybody has got your back.”

Sydney was September Student of the Month at Bluffton High School. She is carrying a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Sydney is an active student and is involved in many activities, including marching band, concert band, pep band, jazz band, show choir, concert choir, math club, math team, Latin club, Spanish club, Art club, SADD club, National Honor Society, Allen Lima Leadership, Allen County Junior Fair Board, Beaverdam Bunch 4-H club, Future Shepherds 4-H club, St. John Mennonite Church Youth group and is an AWANA children’s kindergarten through second grade ministry leader.

Sydney was first team All-Conference for cross-country as a freshman and sophomore. She advanced to regionals in cross-country and track both years and was a member of the NWC winning 3,200 meter relay team as a freshman. She serve as band secretary, is vice president of one 4-H club and the president of another. She also was the champion of the senior showmanship of her market goat at the Allen County Fair.

In her spare time she enjoys running, biking, rollerblading, reading and hanging out with her friends.

She is the daughter of Scott & Brigette Hoff, of Bluffton.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

