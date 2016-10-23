Ohio Department of Transportation to hold workshop for small businesses

FINDLAY — A workshop to provide disadvantaged businesses an overview of the work opportunities and services available through state and federal agencies is being offered by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The ODOT Division of Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion, will sponsor a “Building Your Business” workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Hancock County Job and Family Services, 7746 county Road 140

The workshop will provide disadvantaged business enterprises, small-business owners, and women and minority business owners an opportunity to talk with federal and state government representatives about doing business with their agency.

Preregistration for the workshop is preferred but not necessary. Those interested may register by Wednesday at http://bit.ly/2e1zu5f. Registration may also be made by contacting Lisa Washington at 419-345- 7828, or [email protected]