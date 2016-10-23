Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign begins Nov. 11

LIMA — The Lima Salvation Army will begin its Red Kettle Campaign on Nov. 11.

The campaign supports the many ongoing programs of The Salvation Army and the Christmas effort. The official kickoff will be held at 10 a.m. in conjunction with Santa’s arrival at the Lima Mall. Major Deborah Stacy will read the children a special holiday story about giving and each child will receive a bell to help welcome Santa.

Opportunities for caring individuals, local businesses, organizations, and churches, to volunteer their time to ring the bell at one of the traditional Red Kettles are available from 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through Dec. 24.

For information call Paul Downing at 419-224-9055, ext. 211.