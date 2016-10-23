ONU receives $800 EPA grant

KENTON — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency gave an $800 Environmental Education Grant to Ohio Northern University.

The Blanchard River Watershed Partnership will take a “snapshot” sample of the Blanchard River Watershed using funding from the grant. The $800 Ohio Environmental Education Fund grant will support water chemistry sampling at several locations in the watershed and produce a “grade card” brochure to be distributed to the public.

A total of seven grants were awarded statewide for $27,030.