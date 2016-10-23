Road construction and maintenance projects

Allen County

Interstate 75 reconstruction from the Auglaize County line to Fourth Street, through Lima and Allen County, is nearing completion. Current impacts to traffic are as follows:

A lane closure, both northbound and southbound, will be required one day during the week between Ohio 65 and Fourth Street for installation of rumble strips. The closure will occur generally between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Signal work at the Ohio 65 interchange will take place with minimal effect on traffic expected.

Posted speed through the work zone will be lowered while work is taking place.

Interstate 75 between Fourth Street and Ohio 81 will continue to be restricted through the work zone both northbound and southbound for repair of pavement under warranty. Repairs will occur generally between the hours of 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Additional Allen County projects:

Ohio 501 just north of Breese Road is now open following a culvert replacement.

Interstate 75 both northbound and southbound from just north of Ohio 81 to Beaverdam will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Allen County maintenance garage.

Ohio 309 (Elida Road) from Eastown Road to U.S. 30, including the village of Elida, is restricted for widening, curb and gutter installation, drainage improvements and resurfacing. The project will continue through November. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation LLC, Celina.

The following impacts are occurring or upcoming. Traffic patterns will change frequently:

Traffic on Ohio 309 from Eastown Road to Elida is traveling in one lane westbound and two lanes eastbound. The turn lane remains available.

Traffic patterns will change frequently through this section.

Pavement milling, paving and concrete work will continue throughout the project area.

Motorists should be aware they will encounter many pieces of construction equipment moving into and out of the work zone.

Ohio 117 and Ohio 501 (Wapak Road) intersection realignment and widening project and construction of left-turn lanes on Ohio 117 began June 30. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving, Bluffton. The following impacts to traffic are occurring or upcoming:

Wapak Road at the intersection of Ohio 117 is now open.

Ohio 501 (Wapak Road) south of Ohio 117 is now open.

Widening work on Ohio 117 and final paving are complete. Finish work including intersection lighting will occur in the coming weeks and may require short-term lane closures.

Auglaize County

Ohio 66 between Ohio 29 and Deep Cut Road, Daily lane closures September 19th – October 31st between the hours of 7 am and 6 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Hancock County

Interstate 75 southbound exit ramp to Ohio 103 at Bluffton will be closed for one day on October 27 for pavement repair on the ramp. Traffic detoured onto Interstate 75 southbound, Bentley Road and Interstate 75 southbound back to Ohio 103. Work is being performed by the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage.

U.S. 224 between Ohio 235 and the Putnam County line will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement repairs. Work is being performed by the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage.

Ohio 12 from Findlay to Arcadia, and from the southwest side of Fostoria to the Seneca County line will be occasionally reduced to one lane through the work zone for installation of pavement reflectors following a resurfacing project. The project will continue until early November. Work is being performed by M&B Ashpalt, Old Fort.

Interstate 75 from just south of Ohio 235 north of Bluffton to just south of the County Road 60 overhead near Rawson is reduced to one lane, both northbound and southbound, for a joint repair and resurfacing project. The project will continue until late October. Work is being performed by Shelly Co., Findlay.

The following notes are related to the project:

Striping on the ramps will occur during the week with traffic maintained.

Paving both northbound and southbound will continue.

Interstate 75 between Perrysburg and County Road 99 north of Findlay will have the following restrictions through the fall during reconstruction and widening:

Through November, overnight lane restrictions, generally from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., are possible on I-75 between the I-75/I-475 interchange in Perrysburg and County Road 99 in Hancock County. Through December, 11-foot lane width restrictions are in place on I-75 between U.S. 20 in Perrysburg and County Road 99 in Hancock County.

Through December, Township Road 101 in Hancock County, between County Road 220 and Township Road 142, is closed for bridge work over I-75.

Hardin County

Ohio 31 is now open following a sewer upgrade project.

Logan County

Ohio 235 between Market Street and Harrison Street, ROAD CLOSURE October 17th at 7:30 am through October 18th at 4:30 pm. The official detour is: Ohio 720 to US 33

US 68 between Ohio 508 and Ohio 507, Daily lane closures September 6th – October 30th between the hours of 7 am and 5 pm. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction through the use of flaggers.

Ohio 366 between Township Road 99 and Township Road 36, ROAD CLOSURE October 24th – 28th. The official detour is: Ohio 708 to US 33 to Ohio 274 to Ohio 117

Mercer County

Ohio 29 between Portland Street and US 127, Lane closures September 12th – October 15th. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction through the use of flaggers.

Putnam County

Pavement repairs will take place at the following locations with traffic maintained through the work zone. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage:

U.S. 224 between the Van Wert County line and Ohio 115

Ohio 190 between Ohio 634 and U.S. 224

Ohio 190 at U.S. 30 north of Delphos will close October 24 for two weeks for culvert replacements at two locations. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 189, Ohio 66 and Fifth Street in Delphos back to Ohio 190. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County garage.

Ohio 15 between the village of Ottawa and the Defiance County line, and Ohio 634 between the village of Continental and Ohio 15 is restricted to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project. The project is nearing completion and will continue until late October. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving, Napoleon.

Shelby County

Ohio 589 between Deam Road and Ohio 29, BRIDGE CLOSURE October 4th – 25th. The official detour is: US 36 to Ohio 235 to Ohio 29

Ohio 48 north between Fessler Buxton Road and Russia Versailles Road, ROAD CLOSURE October 3rd – 31st. The official detour is: US 36 to Ohio 66 to Ohio 48

Ohio 47 between Newport Road and Short Road, BRIDGE CLOSURE September 27th – October 18th. The official detour is: Ohio 66 to Ohio 705 to Ohio 29 to I-75 to Ohio 47.

Ohio 119 between East Shelby Road and Wilkins Fortman Road, ROAD CLOSURE October 24th – 28th. The official detour is: Ohio 66 to Ohio 274 to Ohio 29

Ohio 119 between I-75 and Sidney-Freyburg Road, ROAD CLOSURE October 31st – November 4th. The official detour is: Ohio 65 to Ohio 274 to I-75

Van Wert County

U.S. 127 (Washington Street) between Fox Road and Ervin Road in the city of Van Wert closed April 11 for reconstruction and widening of the road. Access to local businesses is maintained. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 81, Ohio 118, Ervin Road/Van Wert-Decatur Road, U.S. 224 and U.S. 30 back to U.S. 127. The closure will remain in place until early November. Work is being performed by Helms & Sons Excavating, Findlay.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_ConstructionBarrels-3.jpg