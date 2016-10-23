Wapakoneta man living extended childhood

WAPAKONETA — Judy Gibson of rural Wapakoneta insists that her husband, Bob, is living his second childhood through his interest in classic cars.

However, Bob disagrees, saying he is still living his first one.

At the age of 20, Bob Gibson owned a 1965 Chevrolet Supersport. He enjoyed the car so much that he began looking for another one just over five years ago. While he did not locate one, he found the next best thing.

Gibson first located his 1966 Chevrolet Supersport on Craig’s List and immediately called the owner, a classic car dealer in Birmingham, Ala. However, the two were unable to work out an agreeable price.

Gibson had given up on the car when he noticed a few weeks later that the car was up for sale again.

“I called back and we were able to work out a price,” Gibson said.

Gibson is happy with his 1966 Chevy, saying they “are close to the same, the only difference being the taillights.”

Gibson made two major changes to the car after purchasing it, removing the engine and putting in a 468, and laso removing two-speed powerglide transmission in favor of a 350.

The car is now mainly just for fun, and Gibson said he and his wife like to take it to car shows and show it off.

