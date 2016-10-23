Jim Krumel: Can’t get those Indians out of my mind

Random thoughts —

… This is looking like the year of No. 1 for Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the NBA championship. The Indians are in the World Series. And the Browns are fighting for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

… It seemed weird waking up Sunday to a Buckeye loss. It seems even weirder that Ohio State football fans need to root for Michigan to keep winning. A Buckeye win over the undefeated Wolverines would surely put OSU in the playoffs. Of course OSU still will need to win the remaining games it has leading up to that contest.

… The wildest story I’ve heard about the World Series is that actor Charlie Sheen — aka “Wild Thing” in the classic baseball movie “Major League” — has offered to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of Game 1 in Cleveland. Fans have been pushing for it on social media. The place will go berserk if it happens, especially if “Ricky Vaughn” enters from the outfield with the music blaring “Wild Thing.” When asked about it, Sheen tweeted, “If called upon, I’d be honored.”

… It’s pretty cool LeBron James and several Cavs teammates have been attending the Indians home playoff games.

… It’s even neater that the Indians will be playing the Chicago Cubs. One of those two teams will win their first World Series in 70 years. I wonder how that plays with ESPN, where the world seems to revolve around Boston and New York.

… Why am I so excited about the Indians? I’m a Tigers fan, after all. I guess it’s the newspaper guy inside me. The Tribe is a neat, fun story right now in Ohio. How can you not love it?

… One thing I’m anxious to see is that TV camera shot where they show the batter and the fans sitting behind home plate. I want to see if I can figure out who paid $10,000 for two seats. It shouldn’t be too hard. They will be the couple texting and taking selfies during the game.

… I’m jealous of the person who sold those tickets for $5,000 a piece. I cannot even sell my Browns-Jets tickets for $5 each.

… To this day, my favorite teacher of all time is Mrs. Lucille McFarland. In the sixth grade, she let us spend the last hours of the school day listening to the Tigers play in the World Series. We tuned in on a transistor radio. Lucy would probably get fired if she did that today. It wouldn’t be politically correct.

… Speaking about politically correct, how about those pesky Canadians who tried to bar the Cleveland Indians from using their team name or Chief Wahoo logo during the playoffs in Toronto? Thankfully, the judge who quashed the effort was one tough hombre, or we would be advocating a wall be built along the Canadian border (and we would get Trump to make the Canadians pay for it!)

And on to politics …

… This presidential race may be the nastiest in the last 50 years, but the George W. Bush and Al Gore race tops it in regards to the passion each party had for its candidate and the drama that unfolded.

… I find it interesting that the most calls I have taken concerning the newspaper’s coverage of the election have come from women over the age of 60 who are supporting Trump. They think The Associated Press coverage has been slanted for Hillary Clinton.

… Confession time: I didn’t watch all of the third presidential debate. I got caught up switching over to the Cubs game.

ROSES AND THORNS: The rose garden welcomes an 8-year-old hero.

Rose: To Kenyon Jarman, 8, of Lima. Riding with his 5-year-old sister, Kennya, in the back seat of their grandmother’s car, he noticed his sister choking and pounded her on the back, dislodging a piece of fruit. “I thought he was saying ‘bee, bee,’ and couldn’t pull over fast enough,” said grandmother Polly Welker, of Lima. “He may have saved her life.”

Rose: To Dr. Jeffrey Jarvis, president of the University of Northwestern Ohio. He received the Mercy Club Award from St. Rita’s Medical Center for his humanitarian service to the community.

Rose: To Nero, the Putnam County K-9 dog. He sniffed what a sheriff deputy suspected: a suspicious vehicle driving around Kalida at 2 in the morning was loaded with a smorgasbord of drugs. Rena and Dakota Valdez, of Defiance, were arrested for possession of cocaine, crack, methamphetamines, oxycodone and marijuana.

Rose: The MakerFest again did a wonderful job showcasing the many job opportunities in Allen County.

SHOT: The lesser of two evils is still evil.

Jim Krumel is the editor of The Lima News. Contact him at 567-242-0391 or at The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.

