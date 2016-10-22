Trick or treat times in the Lima region

LIMA — October means trick-or-treating, and we have compiled a list of dates and times. If you have any information on additional trick-or-treat times, please e-mail them to [email protected]
Thursday, October 27
Ada: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
American Township: 5 to 7 p.m.
Auglaize Township: 6 to 8 p.m.
Bath Township: 6 to 8 p.m.
Bluffton: 6 t0 7:30 p.m.
Calvary Chapel of Praise Trunk or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m.
Cridersville: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Delphos: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Elida: 5 to 7 p.m. with costume party at the Elida field-house afterwards
Village of Harrod: 6 to 8 p.m.
Lima: 6 to 8 p.m.
Malloween at Lima Mall: 6 to 8 p.m. for kids 12 and under
Minster: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
New Bremen: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Ottawa: 6 to 7 p.m.
Perry Township: 6 to 8 p.m.
Shawnee Township: 6 to 8 p.m.
St. Marys: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Wapakoneta: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 29
Convoy: 5 to 7 p.m.
Halloween Comicfest at Alter Ego Comics: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Middle Point: 5 to 7 p.m.
Van Wert: 4 to 6 p.m.
Sunday, October 30
Spencerville: 3 to 5 p.m.
