Biz Beat: Lima News teams up with car dealers to launch online auto directory

LIMA — The Lima News has teamed up with local car dealers to launch an online automotive directory that allows residents to find new and used vehicles in a five-county area.

The website, limaohiocars.com, lists the inventory for eight dealerships in the region. Car buyers are able to view pictures, pricing information and availability of each vehicle, and may apply for auto loans or credit pre-approval. Each vehicle contains a link that will take car buyers to the dealership’s website for more information.

Potential customers may also view service specials and vehicle discounts. A search tool allows individuals to search vehicles by make, model, price, mileage and dealership.

Eight businesses are currently featured on the website, but it is open to any car dealer in the region. Auto dealers wishing to be featured on the website may contact Jenny Holtsberry at [email protected]

Goodwill to hold grand opening celebration

LIMA — Goodwill Easter Seals will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest location in Lima, a building that will serve as a community services center and headquarters for the West Central Ohio region, along with a new retail store.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at the new facility, located at 2350 Allentown Road.

This new, 25,000 square-foot facility will offer a variety of services for people with disabilities and those who are economically disadvantaged. These services include job skills training and placement, a youth employment program, transportation service to appointments, and other local- and state-funded programs. The building will also include a vision services center thanks to funding from Lima-area Lions clubs and Lions Club International.

The current Assisted Donation Center, along with the Goodwill Easter Seals offices located on Cable Road, will move to the new building. The Goodwill store will be the second retail location in Lima.

Bob Evans honoring veterans with free food

LIMA — Bob Evans Restaurants is introducing a new offer to veterans and active duty military.

On Veterans Day, Bob Evans will offer current and former military members with their choice of free menu items, which include hotcakes, french toast, the country biscuit breakfast, a mini sampler breakfast, the farmboy sandwich and country fried steak.

The restaurant chain is also introducing a 10-percent discount on dine-in or carryout purchases for veterans and active duty military. The discounted offer is good from Nov. 12 to Dec. 31.

All veterans and active military personnel must present a valid military ID at the time of purchase. The offers are valid at all Bob Evans restaurants throughout the U.S., including both Lima locations.

ChamberFest celebrates 25 years

LIMA — The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 25th-annual ChamberFest will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center.

The Las Vegas-themed event will feature cuisine samples from 20 local restaurants and caterers, along with a full casino that includes black jack, craps, roulette, Texas hold’em and more. There will also be silent and live auctions throughout the night. The grand prize for this year’s event is the “ultimate party package,” which includes items for a backyard barbecue or tailgate, a press release stated.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door, and include two drink tickets, $25,000 of play money and an entry for the grand prize. To purchase tickets, call the Chamber at 419-222-6045 or order online at limachamber.com.

Van Wert Smiles to host open house

VAN WERT — The Van Wert community is invited to an open house to celebrate the first anniversary of Van Wert Smiles. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Van Wert Health Center, 140 Fox Road, Suite 207.

It was just a year ago when the Dental Center of Northwest Ohio opened its second regional office in the Van Wert Health Center. Known as Van Wert Smiles, this nonprofit dental office opened through a partnership with Van Wert County Hospital. The DCNWO previously sponsored the Smile Express, a mobile dental office in Van Wert, for seven years prior to opening in its permanent location last year.

After a year of operation, the practice has grown to 2,180 patients ranging in age between 1 and 91. The dental staff has grown to two dentists, a dental hygienist, four dental assistants and four support staff.

Free Social Security workshops available in Lima

LIMA — A free, one-hour educational seminar concerning Smart Social Security Planning will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 and Nov. 15 at the Lima Holiday Inn, 803 S. Leonard Ave. The seminar is designed for “Baby Boomers” and individuals who have recently retired or who are approaching retirement age.

John Eikenberry, of Eikenberry Retirement Planning, and Nick Boeckman, a certified financial planner, will be presenting at the seminars. Both men are trained in Social Security planning techniques and tools, a press release stated, and are members of a national educational program dedicated to providing its members with the latest Social Security planning tools.

For more details or to reserve a seat at one of the seminars, call 419-222-1128.

