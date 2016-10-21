Fall foliage in top form in Limaland this weekend

LIMA — Scrap your weekend plans to install storm windows, pick up fallen apples, or head to the store for Halloween candy shopping. This is the weekend to get out and view Ohio’s rural and wooded landscape in all its fall finery. Near peak and peak fall color conditions are in effect in most of the state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“There has been a huge amount of color change around the state in the past week triggered by the cooler, more seasonal temperatures,” noted Ohio Fall Color Forecaster Casey Burdick on ODNR’s website. “You don’t have to go far to find nice fall color.”

Limaland residents are in luck. Northern and central portions of the state are at near peak and peak conditions this weekend, at places like Indian Lake State Park in Indian Lake, Harrison Lake State Park in Fayette, west of Toledo, and Buck Creek State Park in Springfield, according to Burdick.

“Our leaves have been slow to turn, but in recent days, it seems as if someone threw a switch,” said Donna Grube, director of the Greater Grand Lake Region Visitors Center. “It’s really pretty around the lake. The lake reflects the color and you get a double view.”

There are great places to enjoy fall color in the city parks of Lima, too.

“Probably my favorite is our new park, Hermon Woodlands, on state Route 81 and Wapak Road,” said Dan Hodges, a naturalist with the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District. “We just opened it in May. It’s got a lot of maple trees in its understory.”

Members of the Acer genus of trees and shrubs include sugar maple and red maple, which turn a flaming orange or brilliant red color in the fall. They provide the “wow factor” in an autumn landscape. McLean Teddy Bear Park, on North Dixie Highway, site of the parks district’s annual maple syrup festival, also has a lot of sugar maples, noted Hodges. These parks, and Kendrick Woods, Allen County’s largest contiguous woodlot, have hiking trails. Hodges said Hermon Woodlands also allows dogs.

A recent visit to McLean Teddy Bear Park found maples in various stages of transformation, with some a striking combination of green leaves near their centers and orange-red leaves at their edges. Stately shagbark hickories and lacy black walnuts glowed a bright yellow in the deepening dusk.

The color change is triggered by cooling temperatures and fewer hours of daylight. When a certain threshold is reached and the nights are long enough, the cells near the place where a leaf joins a stem form a corky layer of cells called an abscission layer. It blocks the flow of sap to the leaf and inhibits the production of chlorophyll, the green pigment that converts sunshine into carbohydrates, or energy, for the tree. Without a constant resupply of chlorophyll, the plant’s green tint fades and its true colors are revealed.

For serious leaf-peeping, consider heading south for a getaway in parts of Ohio that escaped the glacial scouring that gave our part of the state its flat, rich farmland. One hundred miles south, the little town of Yellow Springs boasts several parks and preserves like Glen Helen, Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve, a National Natural Landmark, and John Bryan State Park.

There’s no reason to stay indoors. So go ahead, set aside that Honey Do list and go for a drive, a walk, an overnight romantic getaway. The chores can wait. Mother Nature’s annual fall spectacular won’t.

Chris Vaske, of Lima, takes a walk with her grandchildren, Calleigh, 1, Charleigh, 2, and Kobe Austin, 3, through Faurot Park in Lima to enjoy the fall foliage while searching for colorful leaves on the ground. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Fall_colors_01co.jpg Chris Vaske, of Lima, takes a walk with her grandchildren, Calleigh, 1, Charleigh, 2, and Kobe Austin, 3, through Faurot Park in Lima to enjoy the fall foliage while searching for colorful leaves on the ground. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News

By Amy Eddings [email protected]

FALL FOLIAGE TOURS The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recommends several tours through the state for viewing fall foliage. Here are the ones closest to the Lima area. Find out more on their website, ohiodnr.gov. Northeast Ohio: • Loudenville to Sugarcreek — Take U.S. 30 east to state Route 60 near Hayesville. Drive south on state Route 60/39 to Sugarcreek. This is Amish Country, so there are plenty of attractions nearby. Northwest Ohio tours: • Perrysburg to Defiance — Take I-75 north to U.S. 20 west to Perrysburg. In Perrysburg, head west on state Route 65/110/424 to Defiance. The trail follows the Maumee River. Nearby attractions include Mary Jane Thurston State Park and Independence State Park. • Bowling Green northwest to Catawba Island — Drive north on I-75 to state Route 105, near Bowling Green. Head east/northeast on state Route 105/ state Route 163/ state Route 53 to Catawba Island. The trail follows the Portage River. Nearby attractions include East Harbor State Park. Southwest Ohio: • Cincinnati to Athens: Take I-75 south to I-275 east to U.S. 50. Follow U.S. 50 to state Route 32/124 east to Athens. Lots of nearby attractions, including Strouds Run State Park and Wellston Wildlife Area. LIMA PARKS: Hermon Woodlands: 485 N. Wapak Road in American Township, 1/2 mile south of state Route 81 (Allentown Road) in Lima. Kendrick Woods: North Defiance Trail in Amanda Township, 10 miles west of Lima, 1/2 mile north of state Route 81. McLean Teddy Bear Park: 2004 N. Dixie Highway in Bath Township, 1 mile northeast of state Route 81. WEEKEND GETAWAY: • John Bryan State Park: Features a limestone gorge. Camping, hiking and mountain bike trails, rock climbing. Greene County. 3790 OH-370, Yellow Springs. 937-767-1274. • Glen Helen: Features a natural spring, clifs and a waterfall. 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs. 937-769-1902. • Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve: Dolomite and limestone gorges; a National Natural Landmark. 2381 state Route 343, Yellow Springs. 614-265-6565. • Hocking Hills State Park/Hocking Hills State Forest, Logan County — Features cliffs and waterfalls. Activities include hiking, fishing, hunting, picnicking and archery. 19852 OH-664, 740-385-6842

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.

