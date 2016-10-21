Lima exploring second sister city

LIMA — The sister city relationship between Lima and Harima-cho, Japan, has offered opportunities for cultural and educational exchanges between the two cities for years. An initiative is now underway to create another sister city connection, this time in India.

Representatives from Lima’s private and public sectors held a videoconference Friday night with representatives from Varanasi, India, a city of over 1.2 million located along the banks of the Ganges in Uttar Pradesh in northern India. Varanasi is one of the oldest cities in the world, with a history going back 3,000 years. The city is also considered a holy pilgrimage site in the Hindu religion. With the efforts of area physicians Dr. Shama Amin and Dr. Suman Mishr, Lima could be the first American city to forge a sister relationship with Varanasi.

“This story goes back to when the prime minister of India came to address a joint session of Congress,” Mishr, a native of Varanasi and an endocrinologist in Cridersville, said. “I was invited by Congressman Jordan to attend it, and I met the prime minister. Then the mayor, Dr. Amin, the mayor and I got together and talked about forming a sister city relationship with them.”

Mishr, who operates the International Hindu School in Varanasi, was eager to help, since he had connections in both cities. For Lima Mayor David Berger, forming this relationship would be significant not only in fostering cultural exchange and understanding, but also in creating economic opportunities.

“This program was built out of a focus on the global economy,” he said. “Not only do we have local businesses doing business around the world, but we also think it’s important to demonstrate that the community has an openness to other cultures and communities around the world. That shows a lot to those looking to invest in our region, so we see this not just as a social opportunity, but also part of a long-term economic strategy.”

Friday’s meeting was held at the Lima-Allen County Chamber of Commerce, with Berger, Mishr, Chamber president Jed Metzger and others holding an introductory session with Varanasi Mayor Ramgopal Mohale, Vice Chancellor Prathvish Nag of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, a public university in Varanasi and other municipal and economic leaders in the community. While all involved hope it will be the start of a long-term relationship, Berger noted that forming the relationship with Harima-cho took multiple years.

“This will be a long-term process,” Berger said.

By Craig Kelly

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

