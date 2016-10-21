Lima man arrested for Waynesfield burglary

WAYNESFIELD — A Lima man was arrested Thursday east of Waynesfield after breaking into a home, according to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office was alerted of a suspicious person at an unoccupied home on state Route 117 east of Waynesfield, with a description of the suspect and his vehicle also provided. Upon arrival, deputies found the home had been forcibly entered with items removed.

The description of the suspect and vehicle was then broadcast to neighboring agencies, including the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy from Allen County spotted the vehicle in Lima a short time later, and after a short pursuit and foot chase, the suspect, Johnny C. Jackson, 38, of Lima, was apprehended in Lima and transported to the Auglaize County Jail.

Jackson is currently in the Auglaize County Jail facing a burglary charge.