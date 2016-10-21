Cabaret replacing Cheers Live Show at Civic Center

LIMA — Veterans Memorial Civic Center has announced a change in its lineup of shows.

“Cheers Live on Stage” has been pulled by the producers and will not appear at the Civic Center on Jan. 24. The Civic Center Foundation is replacing this show with Octopus Productions’ version of “Cabaret.” This show played to sold-out crowds this past summer in Lima. Cabaret will perform in Crouse Performance Hall at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Tickets are on sale now for this show, with prices of $25, $35 and $50. Contact the box office online at www.limaciviccenter.com or call the box office at 419-224-1552.