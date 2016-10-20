Education Roundup

Lima Senior students in Air Force Band concert

LIMA — Nearly 40 Lima Senior High School students will perform with the United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants concert taking place at 7 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

The concert is free, but tickets are required. Tickets are available at http://www.limaciviccenter.com/or by calling the ticket office at 419-224-1552. The ticket office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

LCC holds eighth grade visitation day

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic High School will host a visitation day for eighth graders from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Parents are also invited to attend.

The visit day is for any eighth grader who is interested in attending Lima Central Catholic. The day is designed to give students and their parents a “snapshot” of a typical day at LCC. Lunch will be provided.

For more information or to RSVP contact Director of Enrollment, Kayla Nocera at 419-222-4276 ext. 2108 or [email protected]

Kalida student Fortman’s character recognized

KALIDA — Kalida schools principal Chris Pfahler recently nominated Collin Fortman for the Putnam County Optimist Character Award.

Fortman is the volunteer office aide during the last period at Kalida High School. He has shown compassion by helping the special ed students when they arrive at school by meeting them at the bus and walking them into the school. He engages the students in conversation and has a genuine caring attitude.

Fortman is a sophomore at Kalida schools.

Columbus Grove Marching Band receives Superior

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Columbus Grove Marching Band was one of only two bands that received a Superior rating during the Columbus Grove 27th Eyes With Pride Invitational Band Show Oct. 8 in Columbus Grove. Eleven bands participated.

The Superior rating qualifies Columbus Grove Marching Band for state competition at the end of the season.

LCC student recognized by drug abuse prevention group

LIMA — Dajue Newell, of Lima, is one of three Ohio young people recognized by the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Association of Ohio for her commitment to preventing alcohol, tobacco and other drug abuse. She is a senior at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Newell will receive an award at the ADAPAO Garden Party on Saturday taking place at the Groveport Log House & Heritage Park in Groveport.

Newell is president of the Village Youth-Led Community Coalition, a program of Lima UMADAOP. She is also a member of both the Quality Urban Alliance Approaching Destiny through UMADAOP Federation of Ohio and the Ohio Youth Led Prevention Network, both statewide organizations.

She helped organize a Parents’ Night even in Lima providing a teen perspective on substance abuse and mental health issues to parents, educators and community professionals. She also led her local peer in raising fund for the Flint Michigan Project, an initiative of the UMADAOP Federal of Ohio, which raised funds to purchase bottled water, filters and baby wipes for families in that city.

Newell has represented her community in a Legislative Day, engaging with state legislators on the behavioral health of Ohio’s youth. She assisted int he organization of and participated int he May 2016 “We Are The Majority” Rally in Columbus, showcasing the benefits of living a positive, healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Lima Stadium to unveil Chair of Honor

LIMA — The Lima City Schools and the American Legion Post 96 have joined together to bring a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Chair of Honor to Spartan Stadium.

The chair will be unveiled during a ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 prior to the football game against Toledo Central Catholic. The ceremony will include Lima Mayor David Berger, American Legion Squad Commander Kyle Catlett, the American Legion Riders of Van Wert and Rolling Thunder Inc. of West Chester.

Military personnel will get in free to the game if they bring a military ID.

The Chair of Honor will be inscribed with the words “You are Not Forgotten” underneath the POW/MIA insignia. It will be located with its own platform near the press box at the stadium, and will be surrounded by an American flag, POW/MIA flag and a memorial plaque.

The athletic office is selling POW/MIA Spartan Family T-shirts for the game. Order forms are available in the Athletic Office, with the deadline for orders and money at 3 p.m. Oct. 24. All sizes will be available from youth XS to adult 4X, with prices ranging from $10 to $20 depending on the style and size of the shirt. Lima Senior students will get in free to the game with the purchase of a T-shirt.

COSI on Wheels at Elida Middle School

ELIDA — COSI brings its “Astounding Astronomy” class to Elida Middle School from 8:30 am. to 2 p.m. today for fifth and sixth grade students.

This is an innovative, interactive program is designed to stimulate the imaginations of the next generation of astronauts and aerospace engineers.

Nominations accepted for LCC Hall of Fame

LIMA — Nominations are being accepted for the 2016 LCC Hall of Fame. Nominations are being accepted until Nov. 1.

Nominees must be an alumni of St. Gerard, St. John, St. Rose or Lima Central Catholic High Schools to be considered. Categories for nomination include Professional Achievement, Athletic Achievement or Community Service Awards. Friends of LCC or alumni can be nominated for the Service to LCC Award.

Nominees must have received local, state or national recognition for accomplishments in the category for which they are nominated, be of excellent character and actively living a life following in Christ’s footsteps. Three letters of support must be submitted with the nomination.

Nomination applications can be found online at www.lcchs.edu under Alumni.

Nominations received after November 1st will be considered for the 2018 Hall of Fame.

Head Start held breast cancer awareness activities

LIMA — The Head Start preschool run by the West Ohio Community Action Partnership and housed at Lima Senior High School held breast cancer awareness activities for parents Thursday.

There were snacks, pink arts and crafts, door prizes, raffles and information on breast cancer awareness for parents dropping their children off that morning.

University of Findlay welcomes new trustees

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay welcomed three new members to its Board of Trustees on Oct. 14.

Appointed for three-year terms are Duane Jebbett, Billy Watterson and J. Lance Finley. They join another newcomer, Brant Rhoad, who was appointed to the board earlier this year.

ONU hosting election initiatives

ADA — The Ohio Northern University will host several events to encourage students to become more involved in the presidential election as informed voters. The efforts are part of the nationwide Voter Friendly Campus initiative.

A student-led debate, feature the positions of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in room 151 of the Hakes-Pierstorf Family Pharmacy Education Center.

An election “watch party” will be held beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at The Inn at Ohio Northern in conference rooms 1 and 2. Snacks will be provided.

Ohio school districts receive breakfast funds

COLUMBUS — Ohio school districts can apply for a grant from Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom to provide a much-needed healthy morning meal to local students and help increase participation in the federally-funded School Breakfast Program. Districts will be selected based on the number of students that qualify for free or reduced priced meals, the average daily participation in the school breakfast program, as well as district and school-provided support.

The Partners, which is a consortium of national education and nutrition organizations, selected 10 states to participate in the program based on need and the potential for success. They include Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. The goal is to increase access to a morning meal for 30,000 students in the 10 states.

Through a $7.5 million grant from the Walmart Foundation, the Partners will offer a school breakfast to students at no charge and will move it from the cafeteria to the classroom.

While most U.s. schools participate in the federal School Breakfast Program, nearly half of low-income children who are eligible for a free or reduced-price breakfast are not eating it.

For more information and to find out if a district is eligible, visit www.BreakfastintheClassroom.org.

Lima teacher scores in top 100

LIMA — Lima Senior High School Spanish Teacher Renee Wildermuth has been recognized for earning one of the top 100 Resident Educator Summative Assessment scores in the state.

She was recognized at an awards event on Oct. 12 at the Ohio State House Rotunda.

RESA is an evaluation in which all third-year Ohio public school teachers must complete. She was recognized for her score for the 2015-16 school year. It is part of the Ohio Resident Educator Program.

Allen County Chess League forming

LIMA — Any student interested in learning and playing chess is welcome to join Kenneth Malcolm at the Lima Public Library. The league meets the third Saturday of every month during the school year from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m at the library. Parents, grandparents and friends are welcome to stay, learn and play.

For information, contact Ken Malcolm at [email protected] or Judy Chaffins at [email protected]

ONU hosts concert by Another Round

ADA — The group Another Round will be in concert at 8 p.m. Monday in the McIntosh Center Bear Cave at Ohio Northern University. The concert is part of the “History of Rock ‘n’ Roll in the 1960s” course. The concert is free.

Faculty members Tom Hunt, Rebecca Casey and Ray Schuck, along with vocal group Opus 4, will perform prior to Another Round taking the stage.

