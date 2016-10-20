Lima Police receive traffic enforcement grants

LIMA — The Lima Police Department has been awarded two grants for the 2017 state fiscal year by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The Impaired Driving Enforcement Program grant provides funding in the amount of $24,610 for an additional 420 hours of traffic patrol operations to help with traffic enforcement operations targeting impaired drivers. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant, similarly, provides funding in the amount of $16,406 for an additional 280 hours of traffic patrol operations to help reduce traffic crashes.

Funding will be used in each month as well as in special blitz hours supported by other agencies receiving the same grant.