Hardin County Extension Office issues safety tips for farmers during harvest season

KENTON — The Ohio State University Extension Office of Hardin County is offering safety tips for farmers during the harvest season.

Kent McGuire, agriculture safety specialist at the OSU-Extension, has issued the following recommendations to farmers:

• Reduce fatigue by getting a proper amount of sleep.

• Set a pace by planning out daily activities.

• Take short breaks throughout the day.

• Follow the procedures in the farm equipment operator’s manual for safe operation, maintenance and troubleshooting.

• Keep equipment properly maintained and check all guards to ensure they are in the correct position.

• Ensure equipment has adequate lighting.

• Increase caution when working in the early morning or late evening when daylight is diminished.

• Utilize safe travel routes between fields.

• Use personal protective equipment such a ear plugs, safety glasses and gloves.