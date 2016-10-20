Fire causes $125K in damages to home in Bath Township

LIMA — No one was injured in a fire that caused $125,000 in damages to a home in Bath Township on Wednesday.

At 5:50 p.m., the Bath Township Fire Department responded to a 911 report of a house fire at 3522 Stewart Road. The home is owned by Cledith and Joetta McNamara, who were not at their residence at the time of the fire.

Upon arrival, units observed heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house, according to a report from the fire department. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which was contained to the kitchen area of the structure, in about 20 minutes.

The home suffered heavy damage due to heat and smoke. Damage is estimated at $75,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents. The property was valued at $131,500, according to the Allen County Auditor’s website.

The fire is not considered suspicious but remains under investigation by the department. The exact cause is undetermined at this time.