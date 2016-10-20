Ohio Supreme Court: Mercer County can consider adoption in ‘Bring Maddy Home’ case

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-2 today that the Mercer County Probate Court acted within its authority in placing foster child “M.S.” for adoption to foster parents Brian and Kelly Anderson of Celina. The case gained wider attention during the “Bring Maddy Home” social media campaign.

In the opinion written by Justice Terrence O’Donnell, the majority decided a parent loses the legal right to consent to an adoption only after the termination of parental rights. In the case of M.S., the birth mother testified in Mercer County Probate Court, expressing her desire for the Andersons to adopt the child.

O’Donnell also wrote that temporary custody by a children’s service agency is subject to “any residual parental rights,” which would include the right to consent to an adoption.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and Justice William M. O’Neill each wrote dissenting opinions, maintaining Allen County Juvenile Court had exclusive jurisdiction during temporary custody.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

