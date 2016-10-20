Celina police investigating death of 34-year-old Delphos man

CELINA — The Celina Police Department is investigating the death of a 34-year-old Delphos man.

At 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, police officers and the Celina Fire Department responded to a report of a man who was not breathing at a home on 1404 E. Livingston St. in Celina. The man, Jordan J. Bowers, was taken to Mercer Health Hospital in Coldwater.

Efforts to resuscitate Bowers were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from the Celina Police Department. The death, which police do not consider suspicious, remains under investigation by the CPD.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.