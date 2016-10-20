Bluffton schools dismissing early due to power outage

BLUFFTON — Bluffton schools is dismissing all students at 11:10 a.m. due to a power outage, according to an alert sent by the school via the Ohio Alert system.

Buses will take students homes along normal routes starting at 11:10 a.m., and preschool is cancelled, according to the alert.

American Electric Power reports that, as of 10:19 a.m., 185 customers in Allen County are currently without power, according to its outage map. The map does not specify where the outage is concentrated.

Third-graders will be home from their field trip and going home at 11:10 as well.

Anyone needing to contact Bluffton schools can call 419-305-7281 for the elementary school, 419-230-0980 for the middle school and 419-236-3030 for the high school.

By Craig Kelly

