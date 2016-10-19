Family Promise shows off renovations

LIMA — Family Promise of Lima-Allen County has worked with families since 2008 to help prevent homelessness. On Wednesday, they held an open house at its location on 129 S. Pierce St. to show the public their recent renovations that they expect to make their program an even bigger success.

“Everyone wants their operation to appear as professional as possible,” said Family Promise Executive Director Chuck Wolfe. “We feel we have accomplished that with these renovations.”

Family Promise provides housing at its Day Center for homeless families. While there, the families can also take advantage of case management and staff support. The families develop weekly goals that lead to obtaining housing and employment. In 2015, families averaged staying at the center 55 days. During the day, families are provided breakfast and lunch every day. At night, 13 different local churches house the families and provide an evening meal.

Renovations of the center included new carpet, some home decorations and sectioning so families can have more privacy. The children’s play room was also updated.

Marie Coleman, 40, of Lima, is a nurse working in the area who received help from Family Promise several years ago.

“When we first came to Lima, we didn’t know anyone,” Coleman said. “They helped us gain employment and gave us an opportunity to get on our feet. They are friendly, loving people.”

Coleman said the renovations will make Family Promise even more effective.

“There is a lot of stress when you are in a situation like not having anywhere to go,” Coleman said. “They have made it much more spacious, much more comfortable. You didn’t have the independent space available before like there is now.”

Wolfe said the center has helped 116 families since it opened in 2008 and helped 16 families last year. He said the renovations took about six months and the $3,500 needed was raised from the business communtiy, volunteers and local churches.

