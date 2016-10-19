Allen ESC to post financial information online

LIMA — Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Wednesday at the Allen County Educational Service Center the launch of the Allen County Educational Service Center’s online checkbook on OhioCheckbook.com.

The Ohio Treasurer’s office was joined at Wednesday’s announcement by Allen County ESC Treasurer Karla Wireman. The Allen County ESC is the first Educational Service Center in Northwest Ohio and third in the state to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com.

The Allen County ESC’s online checkbook includes over 25,000 individual transactions that represent more than $76.9 million of total spending over the past three fiscal years.

The website allows public entities to place their checkbook level data on OhioCheckbook.com at no cost. These local governments include cities, counties, townships, schools, library districts and other special districts.