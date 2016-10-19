Dominion: Assistance available for heating bills

LIMA — Dominion East Ohio is reminding area customers that government assistance is available for customers unable to afford their heating bill this winter.

Any customers who may not be able to afford heating bills are encouraged to immediately contact Dominion East Ohio at 800-362-7557 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays. Customers can also go to dom.com/ohiopaymentassistance to learn more about available programs, such as budget billing or the Percentage of Income Payment Plan.

Other options include the Current-Plus Plan, in which past due customers can pay their current bill plus one-sixth of the total account balance upon signing up or the One-Ninth Plan, in which customers pay one-ninth of their balance each month plus a budgeted amount.