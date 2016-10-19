Golden Fresh Farms to hold job fair in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — Golden Fresh Farms will host a local job fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 614 N. Dixie Highway.

Representatives from Golden Fresh Farms and Ohio Job and Family Services will be present to explain the various career opportunities available at the new hydroponic greenhouse complex, currently under construction in Wapakoneta. The first phase of the complex is scheduled for completion in December. Phase One of the project will create 82 new jobs.

The company will employ a total of 400 people when the entire project is completed.