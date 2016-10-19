UNOH President Jeffrey Jarvis receives Mercy Club Award

LIMA — The president of a local university was honored by St. Rita’s Health Partners Tuesday at its annual Mercy Club Reception.

Jeffrey Jarvis, president of the University of Northwestern Ohio, received the Mercy Club Award for his humanitarian service to the community. He is the 38th person to be honored with the award.

“The Mercy Club Award is awarded to someone who has been an instrumental part of our community,” said Jacqueline Daley-Perrin, president of St. Rita’s Medical Center Foundation. “This individual goes above our expectations. Their philanthropic efforts not only go toward our hospital, but extend beyond that.”

St. Rita’s has partnered with Jarvis and UNOH on a number of projects. Most recently, the medical center collaborated with the university on an outpatient clinic that is located on the UNOH campus.

Jarvis has also served on a number of local boards, including the YMCA, United Way, American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America, Allen County Visionaries and Special Olympics. He has earned numerous honors, including the NAACP Pioneer Award in 2006, and the Allen County Visionary Award in 2007.

Jarvis began his employment at UNOH in 1975 as an admissions tour guide and maintenance employee. He worked in nearly every facet of student affairs, including housing, student activities, financial aid and veterans affairs. In 1993 he assumed a leadership role, serving as executive vice president and chief operations officer. Six years later, he was appointed president.

Under Jarvis’ leadership, the university has expanded its academic programming to include associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. UNOH now offers more than 60 programs of study.

The university has also broken enrollment records for 29 consecutive years, with a current student body of 4,500 from 40 states and 36 countries. UNOH’s recent “master plan” has increased the university to a nearly 200-acre campus, stretching its footprint from Cable to Eastown roads. Facility additions total more than $100 million in development.

Jarvis and his wife, Lori, live in Lima. They have four daughters and nine grandchildren.

Jeff Jarvis, the president of the University of Northwestern Ohio, right, receives the Mercy Club Award from Carol Buettner, chairwoman of the St. Rita’s Foundation Board. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Jarvis-2-.jpg Jeff Jarvis, the president of the University of Northwestern Ohio, right, receives the Mercy Club Award from Carol Buettner, chairwoman of the St. Rita’s Foundation Board. Submitted

