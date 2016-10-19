Education Roundup

ONU invites community members to class

ADA — Ohio Northern University is offering a history course, “History of Rock and Roll in the 1960s.” This course explores the history through the lens of rock music and it is open to community members to attend.

The course looks at how society and rock music in the 1960s influenced each other, how rock and roll music is a product of those times and how rock music from that period continues to resonate in current music.

Significant classes will be held on the following dates from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in Dicke Hall 230:

Monday: 1960s culture; Oct. 24: Concert in the McIntosh Center Bear Cave; Oct. 31: Art of Rock and Roll; Nov. 14: Civil Rights Discontent.

Ashland University names Sports Business Club members

ASHLAND — The following students are members of the Sports Business Club at Ashland University: Travis Downing, of Lima, and Tyler Conley, of Delphos.

The Sports Business Club is an undergraduate student organization within the Sport Management Program that features a goal of providing students personal and professional development opportunities to network and learn about the sports industry.

ONU releases theme of homecoming activities

ADA — “Polar Bear State of Mind” will be the theme for Ohio Northern University Homecoming events Oct. 21 to 23. The occasion offers an opportunity for former students to return to campus and connect with their alma mater. The full slate of activities is available online at http://onu.edu/event/homecoming.

Highlights include the homecoming parade in downtown Ada beginning at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22, followed by a tailgate lunch in King Horn Field House at 11:30 a.m., the activities tent outside King Horn at 11:30 a.m. and the homecoming football game versus Muskingum University at 1:30 p.m. in Dial-Roberson Stadium.

Local students Theta Phi Alpha at Ashland University

ASHLAND — The following students are members of Theta Phi Alpha at Ashland University: Morgan Bloom, of Kenton. Bloom is a 2015 graduate of Kenton Senior High School. Samantha Rhonemus, of Bluffton. She is a 2014 graduate of Bluffton High School.

ONU public relations students excel

ADA — The public relations program at Ohio Northern University has implemented a high-impact learning opportunity built-in to the senior capstone projects: real-life clients.

The public relations program brings real business clients that need actual PR work done for their organization. Client-based senior capstones stemmed from the ideas of faculty members Kathie Fleck and Alisa Agozzino, who wanted to combine student learning with community needs.

For the 2015-16 academic year, public relations seniors worked with Parkview Foundation a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving a health system spread throughout northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio called Parkview Health.

At the end of the school year, the senior capstone comes to a close when students present the client with the completed work. Last year, seniors completed print pieces, web content, social media content and pieces of Parkview Health’s annual report. Hannah Peterson, a 2016 ONU graduate what a team leader for the 2015-16 senior capstone.

Kaiser member of Sigma Tau Delta at Ashland University

ASHLAND — Emily Kaiser, of New Bremen, is a member of the Sigma Tau Delta Honors Society at Ashland University. She is majoring in creative writing.

Kaiser is the daughter of James and Pamela Kaiser, of New Bremen, and is a 2013 graduate of New Bremen schools.

Sigma Tau Delta is an international honor society of students who have achieved at least a 3.0 GPA in the study of English.

Bluffton University senior speaks at forum

BLUFFTON — Anna Hairston, a Bluffton University senior, will discuss “Deficiency: Situational and Generational Poverty in America Explored through Art” at 11 a.m. Nov. 1 in the reading room at Musselman Library. The event is free.

The senior art and social work double major will show how she has come to see the challenges of poverty through the creativity of art and the discipline of social work. She will have several pieces of artwork on display which explore this theme.

Sherrick interns for Lima Memorial Health System

GREENVILLE SC — Benjamin Sherrick, a sophomore information technology major at Bob Jones University, served as an intern this summer for Lima Memorial Health System.

Sherrick, a resident of Elida, served in the information technologies department. His responsibilities included managing help desk tickets, troubleshooting and fixing devices, reimaging devices, working with inventory, replacing hard drives, installing software and training users on a variety of devices.

Ohio State Beauty Academy hosts competition

LIMA — The Ohio State Beauty Academy will host a student hair competition entitled, “Hair-O-ween: One Hair Raising Event.” The student competition will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the UNOH Event Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The competition will feature hairstyles, makeup applications and nail art in a variety of Halloween themes. There are 75 students and 75 models competing in the show. Each student will be judged on the following criteria: creativity and uniqueness, degree of difficulty, technical skill, presentation/neatness and overall look. There will be a first through fifth place winner within each category.

The show is free.

ONU presents contemporary play ‘The Shape of Things’

ADA — The Ohio Northern University Department of Theatre Arts will present “The Shape of Things,” a contemporary play by Neil LaBute, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, and 2 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Freed Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets can be purchased through the Feed Center’s website at www.onu.edu/freed or through the Freed Center Box Office at 4190772-1900. Adult tickets are $20, faculty tickets are $15, senior tickets are $10 and student tickets are $5.

Sydney Delgado scholarship winner

INDIANAPOLIS — Sydney Delgado, a sophomore at Indiana Wesleyan, has been selected as a 2016 Life Lessons Scholarship Winner. She is a resident of Lima.

Delgado lost her mother when she was three months old to skin cancer. Throughout her young life, she has worked multiple jobs to help support herself and her family, including the three jobs she now works to make ends meet, while pursuing a Christian ministry major with a global ministry minor.

The OneAmerica Life Lessons Scholarship is provided in coordination with Life Happens, a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial support to current and aspiring college students who have lost a parent.

Noted researcher to talk at ONU

ADA — Alan Steinman, Ph.D. will discuss “Ecosystem Restoration from the Everglades to the Great Lakes: Fact, Fiction and (Occasional) Frustration” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in Freed Center for the Performing Arts at Ohio Northern University. The talk is part of the Keiser Distinguished Lecture Series in Life Sciences at ONU. The event is free.

Steinman is director of the Robert B. Annis Water Resources Institute and professor of water resources at Grand Valley State University in Muskegon, Michigan.

Steinman will also give a talk titled, “The Role of Sciences in the Restoration of Aquatic Systems” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, in room 100 of the Robertson-Evans Pharmacy Building. The talk is hosted by ONU’s environmental studies interdisciplinary program and is open to the public.

Residents join Ashland University’s dietetics association

ASHLAND — Two local residents have become members of the Student Dietetics Association at Ashland University.

Daniel Fridley, of Waynesfield, and Sarah Koenig, of New Bremen.

The Student Dietetic Association is open to students in dietetic majors and anyone else interested in nutrition.