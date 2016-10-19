Amy Eddings: Fear, and the next four years

The sign on West Elm Street caught my eye, and not only because it was waving back and forth in the wind.

“Yes you can live stress and anxiety free!” it said in black letters against a white background. It was posted in a parking lot near the headquarters of the Allen County Republican Party.

Few GOP members, I figured, were heeding the sign that was just outside their party’s office. That’s because fear has become a staple strategy for rallying the Republican base.

In March, Amanda Taub argued for Vox that Donald Trump’s popularity could partly be explained by his supporters’ “authoritarian” tendencies. She spoke with several political scientists who study authoritarianism, which she defined as “a psychological profile of individual voters that is characterized by a desire for order and a fear of outsiders.”

These scholars found that authoritarian-leaning voters tended to gravitate toward the Republican Party, which reinvented itself during the civil rights movements of the 1960s as the party of law, order and traditional values. And these voters, “when they feel threatened, look for strong leaders who promise to take whatever action necessary to protect them from outsiders and prevent the changes they fear,” Taub wrote.

They look to leaders like Donald Trump, who has reduced the complex issues facing our country to a simple, black-and-white dynamic of strength versus weakness, winning versus losing; Trump, who’s shown that he will gleefully attack the groups he believes are threatening Americans’ health and safety, like undocumented Mexicans and Muslims.

Muslims, in particular, rank high on the list of perceived threats, according to a poll that Vox conducted. Seventy-three percent of voters with authoritarian leanings said that ISIS posed a “very high risk,” compared to 23 percent of non-authoritarian voters. They were more fearful of threats closer to home, such as car accidents, gun violence and addictive prescription drugs.

But Taub noted that researchers have found these non-authoritarian types could be scared into acting like authoritarians.

“That’s important, because for years now, Republican politicians and Republican-leaning media such as Fox News have been telling viewers nonstop that the world is a terrifying place,” she wrote.

I’m thinking now of an e-mail that my mother, a terrified Republican, forwarded to me. “Islamic Network … This is scary!” read the subject line.

The e-mail purported to show where cells of terrorist groups like Al Qaeda, the Islamic Jihad and the National Islamic Front were operating in the U.S. — the data that this map is based on isn’t noted — and attempts to correlate that map with one showing the distribution of mosques in the U.S. It concludes with a list of Muslims in the Obama Administration.

“This is flat-out scary!!!,” the e-mail stated. “The foxes are now officially living in the hen house … How can this happen, and when will we wake up??? We are quiet while our Country is being drastically Changed!”

Never mind that the e-mail is logically flawed in suggesting that all Muslims are terrorists or terrorist sympathiziers and that the Muslims in Obama’s administration will commit acts of terrorism because other Muslims have done so. The e-mail has worked its dark magic. My mom is scared out of her good senses.

“We can’t be invaded by an army from outside with our defense system (which is becoming obsolete due to lack of investment),” she wrote in her message to me, “but we definitely can be invaded and infiltrated from within.”

Such fears could trigger an authoritarian response. Such fears might require purging Muslims from government. Or banning Muslims from holding jobs in police departments, airport operations, power plants or even schools.

Such fears might even lead many Americans to support laws mandating that Muslims sew yellow crescents on their clothing, so they can be easily identified. Or require them to live in certain areas in our towns and cities, to limit their movements. Or, maybe, isolate them into camps, at least until this whole ISIS crisis is resolved.

In another dark time in American history, in 1932, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said to a shaken, uncertain country in his inaugural address, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

Across the Atlantic Ocean, in another shaken, frightened country, Adolf Hitler was running for the presidency of Germany. His people heard a different message and took a different path.

“Yes you can live stress and anxiety free!” the sign near the Allen County GOP headquarters promised.

It didn’t say how.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Eddings-Amycmyk-3.jpg

By Amy Eddings [email protected]

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or on Twitter, @lima_eddings.

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or on Twitter, @lima_eddings.