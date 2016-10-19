Superior Credit Union opens branch at St. Rita’s Medical Center

LIMA — In an effort to create a more convenient experience for its members, Superior Credit Union opened a new branch location at St. Rita’s Medical Center.

The branch, located inside the main hospital entrance near the information desk, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is available to all Superior Credit Union members, including the 1,500 St. Rita’s employees who belong to the credit union.

“We realize that the employees here are working 12-hour days and have little time to get home with family,” said Phil Buell, president/CEO of Superior Credit Union. “So we thought if we could put something on campus here, it might make their life a lit bit easier.”

Bob Baxter, president/CEO of St. Rita’s Medical Center, agreed that having a branch location at the hospital would benefit employees, as well as patients and visitors.

“They (St. Rita’s employees) work hard day in and day out to take care of patients, so anything we can do to help make it more convenient for them is really a benefit to our employees, as well as our patients,” Baxter said. “Also, we have visitors come into the facility who are dealing with other issues. So if we can take just one more thing off their plate, we find that to be a real positive as well.”

During normal business hours, a financial services officer will be on-site to assist with loans and account questions. Cash transactions, including deposits, are available through an Interactive Teller Machine.

The ITM, essentially a self-serve teller station, can accept cash or check deposits as well as provide cash withdrawals. A live teller will also be available via video conference during Superior’s call center hours, currently 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Buell said these hours may be extended to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

St. Rita’s and Superior share a rich history. In the early 1980s, St. Rita’s considered starting its own credit union to serve employees. Instead, it partnered with Superior to offer cooperative financial services.

Though Superior has served St. Rita’s employees for decades, the new branch location is the first to open at the hospital.

“St. Rita’s is our area’s largest employer, and we have a solid 35-year relationship serving their employees,” Buell said. “The convenience of a location on the St. Rita’s Medical Center campus provides an added benefit to the employees and our members visiting the medical campus.”

Superior Credit Union President/CEO Phil Buell, center, speaks about the company’s newest branch location inside St. Rita’s Medical Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_superiorcreditunion-1.jpg Superior Credit Union President/CEO Phil Buell, center, speaks about the company’s newest branch location inside St. Rita’s Medical Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

