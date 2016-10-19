Allen County Land Bank awarded $4.5 million

LIMA — The Allen County Land Bank received $4.5 million in Neighborhood Initiative Program funds to demolish blighted houses in the county.

“We’re obviously very excited,” Allen County Treasurer Rachael Gilroy said. “Cuyahoga County was the highest funded, and we were the second-highest funded, and I think that says a lot for the application that we put together and the need we have here in the county. I can’t wait to get started making a difference in Allen County.”

Currently, the land bank has 313 properties in Lima and in the county in the pipeline for potential demolition. Gilroy believes that, with lower demolition costs in the county, a significant portion of that list could be completed with these funds.

“We’re ready to begin in earnest,” she said. “According to their formula, the minimum covered would be 180 properties.”

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

