Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Oct. 7

Jennifer E. Smith, 20, 460 S. Oak St., Ottawa, was sentenced to house arrest for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included failing to comply with order of her supervising officer on Aug. 30 and Sept. 12, failing to obtain permission prior to changing her residence on Aug. 29 and failing to report to her supervising officer on Sept. 13. She was placed on two years community control, must maintain a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, undergo drug and alcohol use monitoring, pay restitution of $61.78 and obtain her GED. She was originally convicted of theft of checks.

CitiFinancial Servicing, LLC, Coppell, Texas, was granted a foreclosure judgment against Darrell Tice, Pandora, and Mary A. Tice, Pandora, in the amount of $42,926.31, plus interest and costs.

Oct. 13

Discover Bank, Hebron, Ky., was given an agreed judgment against Ellen M. Rupert, Ottawa, in the amount of $21,427.64, plus court costs.

New Cases

Erin M. Tijerina, Leipsic, v. Arnold Tijerina, Leipsic; support.

Debra J. Mansfield, Ottawa, v. David L. Mansfield, Ottawa; divorce without children.

Max T. Affholder, Ottawa, v. Putnam County Sheriff Tim I. Meyer, Ottawa; other civil.

Santander Bank, Reading, Pa., v. Linda M. Johns, Fort Jennings; foreclosure ($50,415.09).

Russell J. Kuhlman, Ottawa, v. Sarah D. Morrison, Director of Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Columbus, and Sodexo, Inc., Gaithersburg, Md.; workers’ compensation.

Bank of New York Mellon, Oklahoma City, Okla., v. Rodney S. Closson, Ottawa, and Carol S. Closson, Ottawa; foreclosure ($73,057.05).

JP Morgan Chase Bank, Westerville, v. Tabitha A. Brown, Continental, and Roy R. Hale, Jr., Continental; foreclosure ($38,392.68).

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Oct. 6

Daniel J. Stauffer, 21, 7644 Road 15C, Ottawa, charged with drug abuse/possession, a felony, bound over to common pleas court.

Oct. 11

Dean A. Miller, 57, 5740 Grismore Road, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail, 87 days suspended, $250 fine, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP.

Jesse A. Hodgson, 29, 24313 Lincoln Highway, Delphos, pleaded no contest to drug abuse/possession. Sentence: Six-month license suspension and $150 fine. A charge of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

Cassandra S. Castillo, 27, 45 Vine St., Apt. D5, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to an amended offense of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: Four points, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, $250 fine, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP.

Jaime Garcia Jr., 25, 618 Taft St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine. He was also fined $150 for driving under FRA/non-compliance suspension and charged with court costs for license plate lights required.

Paul Aguirre, 62, 313 E. Cross St., Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to drug abuse/possession and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine and six-month license suspension. He also pleaded no contest to drug paraphernalia and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine and six-month license suspension. He also was fined $250 for failure to reinstate license.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Oct. 6

Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, default judgment v. Darrell G. Combs, Ottawa, $6,437.69, plus costs.

Oct. 11

Lima Memorial Hospital, default judgment v. Katrina S. Sroufe, Cloverdale, and Craig E. Sroufe, Cloverdale, $635.23, plus interest and costs.

Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, default judgment v. Suzanne M. Straley, Leipsic, $1,593.43, plus interest and costs.

Associated Pathologists, Toledo, default judgment v. Suzanne M. Straley, Leipsic, $69.43, plus interest and costs.

Defiance Regional Medical Center, Sylvania, default judgment v. Eric Morrison, Continental, $763, plus interest and costs.