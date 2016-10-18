Education Roundup

Lima City Schools students making catapults

LIMA — Gifted fifth and sixth-grade students at Lima schools have been building miniature catapults and will be testing them this week.

North fifth graders are testing their project today, and North, South and Liberty sixth-graders will be completing their experimentation trials on their projects Thursday. The South and Liberty students come to North for gifted education.

The teacher is Jeff Shoemaker.

Bluffton names September student of the month

BLUFFTON — The September Student of the Month at Bluffton High School is Sydney Hoff, daughter of Scott and Brigette Hoff, of Bluffton. Sydney is a junior and is a 4.0 student.

She is active and involved in many activities including marching band, concert band, pep band, jazz band, show choir, concert choir, math club, math team, Latin club, Spanish club, Art club, SADD club, National Honor Society, Allen Lima Leadership, Allen County Junior Fair board, Beaverdam Bunch 4-H club, Future Shepherds 4-H club, St. John Mennonite Church Youth group and is an AWANA children’s K-2nd grade ministry leader.

Hoff has been recognized and received many awards including 1st team All-Conference for Cross Country (grades 9 & 10); advanced to Regionals in Cross Country and Track (grades 9 & 10); 4x800 meter relay NWC Champions (grade 9); Band Secretary, National Latin Exam Magna Cum Laude Award, Most improved runner in cross country (grade 10); and has received seven top student awards including Health, Latin I, Geometry, American History, Latin II, English 10 and Algebra II; vice president of the Beaverdam Bunch 4-H club, president of the Future Shepherds 4-H Club and was the champion of the senior showmanship of her market goat at the Allen County Fair.

In her spare time she enjoys running, biking, rollerblading, reading and hanging out with her friends. She would like to attend Taylor University when she graduates and study Elementary Education.

Lima Senior High culinary program honored

LIMA — The culinary and food service management program at Lima Senior High School has earned the Ohio ProStart School of Distinction Award for the 2015-16 school year. Lima Senior’s program is led by instructor Misty Lee and is one of 11 around the state to receive this distinction.

A School of Distinction designation is give to a school that has at least 70 percent of its seniors enrolled in the ProStart Program and earning the industry certification (ProStart Certificate of Achievement). Also, at least 70 percent of all students enrolled must pass the Level 1 and Level 2 exams in any given academic school year.

Ohio ProStar is a two-year curriculum for high school juniors and seniors developed by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

Lima Senior’s culinary program operates the Spartan Inn, a restaurant opened to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Last year, the program was named to the 2016 Elite 50, an annual selection of the top 50 secondary school hospitality programs in the nation.

Elida Middle School students build Little Free Libraries

ELIDA — Elida seventh grade language arts teacher Donna Peters, saw Little Free Libraries in Minneapolis. These community library boxes are popping up all over the world, and now the Elida Community has four of them, thanks to Elida Middle School students.

Last year, Peters’ seventh grade Language Arts classes built, decorated and filled these libraries with books to be shared via the “honor system.” Her class received donations to help with the material costs from the PTO and the principal’s fund, and 50 percent of the material costs from Lowe’s. Bus driver, Larry Flick, helped with construction as well as intervention specialist Mrs. Bassett.

The four locations in Elida that house Little Free Libraries include:

Behind Elida Elementary School near the playground; in the front yard of an Elida resident on Buttercup Drive in Laurel Oaks neighborhood (this location has a geo-cache); in the lobby of Elmcroft Assisted Living Center on Elm Street and at Sherwood Pool in the community room.

Please visit these libraries and bring a book to swap.

DECA to bring Trick or Treat to North

LIMA — Lima Senior High School DECA students will treat students at Lima North Middle School to trick or treating Monday.

The first-time activity grew from the Big Spartans Little Spartans program that matches DECA students with North students for mentoring and other activities. The students get together each Monday.

The trick or treating activity will be for all students at North. Trick or treating will begin at 11:30 a.m. and last for about one hour. DECA students will provide all the candy and work with classes to create unique trick or treating bag.

Shawnee Drama Club presents ‘Dracula’

LIMA — Shawnee High School Drama Club will be presenting “Dracula” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 at Hugh Downs Auditorium, Shawnee High School, 3333 Zurmehly Road, Lima. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults.

Max Bucher plays the lead role of Dracula; Victoria Haycock plays Wilhelmina Murray/Princess Catharina; Chris Schock plays Jonathan Harker; Abby Stallkamp plays Lucy Westenra; Ambyr Strickland plays Martha Westenra; Avery Walpole plays Professor Abraham Van Helsing; Dylan Elmer plays Dr. Peter Seward; Gabe Williams plays Arthur Holmwood; Kylie Kuhlman plays Renfield; Alyssa Drexler plays Head housekeeper; Quinn Mathieson, maid; Alyssa Ketcham, maid; Avery Walpole, priest and “The Sisters” Dracula’s Brides are played by Bailey Gillen, Paige Bowers and Emily Bryan; Extras are Sydney Rovner, Helen Beerline and Bree Smart.

Student producer is Sydney Rover; student director is Moira Casey; stage manager is Abbigayle Gillen; director of marketing is Matthew Ayers; director of public relations is Rishika Avvari; lighting/sound director is Amber Shawver and costume/hair/makeup is Maggie Bice.

Advisors are Mrs. Shawver, producer and Mr. Krawetzke, stage and set manager.

Lima Senior auto garage open for business

LIMA — The Lima Senior High School auto technology student-run garage is open for business to the public. The garage is located on the north side of Lima Senior. It is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Customers need to call 419-996-3072 for an appointment and cannot wait on their vehicles while work is getting done.

The garage accepts 1996 vehicles and newer and those that have less than 200,000 miles. Customers pay for parts and 15 percent of what they would pay elsewhere for labor.

Students, led by instructor Bruce Rellinger, can do light maintenance services including brakes, suspensions, alignments, tire rotation and patching, heating and air conditioning and oil changes.

Shawnee Weekday Early Learning Center event

LIMA — Shawnee Weekday Early Learning Center, with the help of YWCA Child Care Resource & Referral, will be participating in the 17th annual Lights On Afterschool event, Honk for Afterschool on Thursday.

This is a nationwide event which celebrates afterschool programs and their important role in the lives of children, families and communities. Students and staff will be creating and displaying signs about the importance of afterschool care. Students will be learning about advocacy by displaying their work outside of the center, inviting those who pass by to honk and wave on Thursday from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

LCC Reverse Raffle planned for Friday

LIMA — The LCC Reverse Raffle will be held Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall on South Cable Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the reverse raffle begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at LCC and include hors d’oeuvres all evening along with a silent auction. Proceeds benefit boys and girls athletic and band. Contact Stephanie Watkins for more information.

Columbus Grove Marching Band receives Superior

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Columbus Grove Marching Band was one of only two bands that received a Superior rating during the Columbus Grove 27th Eyes With Pride Invitational Band Show Oct. 8 in Columbus Grove. Eleven bands participated.

The Superior rating qualifies Columbus Grove Marching Band for state competition at the end of the season.

West to unite against bullying

LIMA — Students at Lima West Middle School are celebrating Unity Day today, joining people around the world uniting against bullying.

The National Bullying Prevention Center sponsors Unity Day to bring people together against bullying and for kindness, acceptance and inclusion.

West will honor the day by discussing in homerooms how students can show unity in their classes and show that they are against bullying. They will write messages on orange slips of paper that will be linked together to create one long chain representing unity for a common cause. Students will write about what makes them unique to show that their differences make them powerful.

A large mural has been created that reads, “Lima West United Against Bullying.” During lunch, students will fill in the word United with their fingerprints.

Students and staff will also wear orange (the color of unity) for the day.