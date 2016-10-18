Randall Bearings of Lima showcases robotic arm for preventing employee injuries

LIMA — The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation on Tuesday recognized Randall Bearings Inc. for its efforts to protect employees from workplace injury.

Randall Bearings, a bronze machining facility that is headquartered in Lima, purchased a robotic arm with the help of a $40,000 Safety Intervention Grant from the BWC. The robotic arm grasps parts and maneuvers parts through the 17 steps in the manufacturing process.

Officials said the robot is helping reduce the risk of injury to employees, as it eliminates the repetitive motions that could cause damage over time.

“The robotic technology allows the worker to work in collaboration with the robotic arm, and so it can be like an additional worker in essence,” said Mary Dupes, human resources manager and safety coordinator at Randall Bearings. “It takes the workload and the repetitiveness out of the human factor and puts it into a mechanical means.”

During its three shifts of operation, the company continually operates a lathe machine that produces around 50 parts per hour. The 17-step process is highly repetitive, requiring various hand movements, as well as gripping and grasping motions. The work requires a single employee to perform as many as 7,200 hand movements during an eight-hour shift, raising the risk of work-related injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome and tendinitis.

“Repetitive motions required for many Ohioans to perform their jobs can result in long-term severe injury, hindering their ability to continue working,” said Sarah Morrison, administrator and CEO of the BWC. “Just like a growing number of employers across the state, Randall discovered that working with safety experts at BWC can help reduce injuries and workers’ compensation costs.”

Dupes described the robotic technology as “cutting edge,” and said it aligns with their mission of creating a safer work environment.

“I think everybody is kind of amazed at how adaptive it is, being able to do whatever we need it to do as far as turning a part, picking up a part, rotating — all the things a human hand can do,” she said. “It has just been a great addition to our manufacturing process.”

The funding Randall Bearings received was a three-to-one matching grant that was paid through premiums the BWC charges to employers in its workers’ compensation insurance program. The grant is available to all Ohio businesses that are willing to invest in workplace safety.

“Our goal is to reduce the number of injuries in the state of Ohio, so people can continue to do their jobs and be an active part of their families without a workplace injury,” Morrison said. “We have about $15 million a year for safety grant dollars, and our staff can always help employers if they think there’s some opportunity to invest in safety.”

A robotic arm recently purchased by Randall Bearings Inc. works on bronze components at the company’s Lima headquarters. Officials say the robotic arm helps reduce workplace injuries by eliminating repetitive motions that employees were previously conducting. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_randall-bearings.jpg A robotic arm recently purchased by Randall Bearings Inc. works on bronze components at the company’s Lima headquarters. Officials say the robotic arm helps reduce workplace injuries by eliminating repetitive motions that employees were previously conducting. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

