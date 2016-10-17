Trump’s son rallies Allen County GOP

LIMA — It was a scene one might expect at a rock concert or movie premiere, with hundreds jockeying for position, cell phone flashes blazing as fans hoped to catch a glimpse of the man of the hour.

This scene did not involve a musician, an athlete or an actor, but rather the son of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Eric Trump, 32, third child of Donald Trump and executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump organization, was the keynote speaker at the Allen County Republican Party barbecue rally Monday at the University of Northwestern Ohio Event Center, hoping to rally the area’s party faithful as the campaign enters its final weeks. Much of the crowd of nearly 1,000 stayed after the dinner, hoping to get a selfie or signature from Trump.

“This is not a campaign. This is a movement,” Trump said. “People want their country back. People are so disenfranchised by politicians, and they want their country back.”

During his speech, Trump lamented the state of America’s education and healthcare systems, asserting the current administration has lost the respect of the world.

“Our government’s doing a terrible job, and I think it’s one of the reasons (Donald Trump) is doing so well,” Trump said. “There are a lot of problems in our country. Think about the issues with our military. (Democratic presidential candidate) Hillary (Clinton) has a tax plan that she claims will pay down the national deficit by $1.6 trillion over the next 10 years. That would be great had we not blown $11 trillion over the last seven years.”

Attacks on Clinton were echoed during the dinner by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, who introduced Trump. For him, one of the largest issues with Clinton is her foreign relations experience.

“Benghazi alone should disqualify Hillary Clinton from becoming president,” he said. “There are two choices, and it’s obvious that we want to do everything we can to elect Donald Trump.”

Not everyone was happy to see Eric Trump come to Lima, as Democratic congressional candidate Janet Garrett issued a statement criticizing his father’s candidacy.

“Ohioans deserve a president who stands up for working families and invests in America, not one who sends jobs overseas and stiffs small businesses,” she said. “We also deserve a President who respects women. Donald Trump fails on both counts — he is unfit to be President of the United States.

“Trump can send his son to Lima, but we know where Trump stands on the issues that matter to working families — and that’s why we’re voting for Hillary Clinton this November.”

After leaving the rally, however, Trump expressed optimism of his father’s chances of winning the Buckeye State.

“Ohio’s an incredibly important state, but when you see rooms like that, there’s no question to me that we’re going to win in Ohio,” he said.

Eric Trump, left, signs a hat Monday for Bob Sarno, of Lima, after speaking at a Republican dinner at the University of Northwestern Ohio Event Center in Lima in support of his father’s presidential campaign. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_101716EricTrump03cardinal.jpg Eric Trump, left, signs a hat Monday for Bob Sarno, of Lima, after speaking at a Republican dinner at the University of Northwestern Ohio Event Center in Lima in support of his father’s presidential campaign. Kelli Cardinal | The Lima News Eric Trump speaks Monday in support of his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, during a dinner at the University of Northwestern Ohio Event Center in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_101716EricTrump07cardinal.jpg Eric Trump speaks Monday in support of his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, during a dinner at the University of Northwestern Ohio Event Center in Lima. Kelli Cardinal | The Lima News

Allen County GOP shows support as Trump’s son visits Lima

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.