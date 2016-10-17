Cocaine, meth recovered; two arrested in Putnam County

KALIDA — A traffic stop performed in Kalida on Saturday resulted in the recovery of several drugs and drug-related items while resulting in two arrests.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle at 1:53 a.m. that looked suspicious. The K-9 unit was called to the scene, and K-9 Nero detected the presence of a narcotic odor while performing a free air sniff around the vehicle. Rene A. Valdez, 30, of Defiance, and Dakota J. Valdez, 20, of Defiance, gave consent to search the vehicle.

Items found in the car included 39.6 grams of cocaine, 10.6 grams of methamphetamine, 6.4 grams of crack cocaine, 19.5 grams of marijuana, 49 tablets of 30-gram Oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, meth lab supplies, a large sum of cash and a loaded firearm.

Both subjects were arrested for possession of cocaine and appeared for arraignment on Monday. Bond was set at $150,000 for Rene Valdez and $100,000 for Dakota Valdez.

Other charges are possible. The incident remains under investigation.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

