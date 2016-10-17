Susan Stamper Brown: One choice (and it’s not Hillary)

An 11-year old lewd comment by Donald Trump that the Clinton campaign dredged from the sewer reminds us America is in a nose dive and set to crash.

So a little perspective here. Like it or not, either a crude buffoon with a Godly Vice President will win the election —— or we choose a lying, cheating, corrupt criminal who is married to an alleged rapist and supports killing full-term babies on the taxpayers’ dime. Women: Hillary also defended a rapist against a 12-year old girl, calling the little girl a liar. Tim Kaine’s stance echoes hers.

Let’s not forget that our coolest president ever, Obama, hangs out with Jay-Z and Beyonce in his spare time, when he’s not busy stomping on the United States Constitution. For those living in Bluebird-and-Butterfly-Land, google Jay-Z’s lyrics to “Is that Yo, Bi—-.” Our coolest prez ever says Hillary will continue his legacy and will flush that which he’s already placed in the toilet.

I know this is hard for the snowflakes among us to handle, so I suggest you retreat to a safe place until after November 8.

And for the rest of us, let’s talk about tough choices and unwelcomed events which either draw out the hidden hero within or send tail-tucked snowflakes into their thumb-sucking corners.

On January 15, 2009, Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger showed us what heroes are made of when he was faced with an unanticipated event for which he’d never been specifically trained, when the Airbus A320 he piloted hit a flock of birds, disabling both engines.

Later that year in an interview with Newsweek, Sully said, “When we struck them and the engines were damaged, I knew in that moment that it was going to be a life-changing event … that this was going to be unlike any experience I had ever had. I knew it was going to be the hardest day of my life, the biggest problem I would ever have to solve. But I was confident I could solve it. I never thought I would die that day. I was just trying to make sure that no one else did.”

Thanks to God’s grace and Sully’s clear-minded understanding that whether he liked it or not, he only had one choice. As a result, 155 souls on board survived, and Sully became a hero when he successfully executed an emergency landing on the Hudson River.

Sully didn’t sulk about the lack of good choices. Nor did he complain about the most unfortunate of circumstances on a day he described to Newsweek as “a day like literally 10,000 other days — until it wasn’t.”

Quite similarly, this year we are faced with a presidential election which was just like every other election — until it wasn’t.

But, unlike Captain Sullenberger, too many snowflakes are so busy sulking about poor choices, they don’t understand America is on a collision course with Hillary in the captain’s seat.

Captain Sullenberger knew every option before him was bad, so he chose the one which would save the most lives and discarded the one he knew would be guaranteed disaster.

Hillary Clinton is guaranteed disaster.

So it’s time to lay aside petty differences and rise to the occasion, understanding we only have one choice. This election is not about us. Nor is it about our likes or dislikes, personal preferences or wish lists. Nor is it about partisan politics. It’s not about you. Or me.Not this time. Not this election.

So don’t be a snowflake. Rise up, be the hero of this story. Ask the 155 Miracle on the Hudson survivors if a risky river landing trumps a guaranteed plane wreck.

By Susan Stamper Brown Syndicated Columnist

Susan Stamper Brown Susan lives in Alaska and writes about culture, politics and current events. She was selected as one of America’s 50 Best Conservative writers for 2015.Contact her by Facebook or at [email protected]

