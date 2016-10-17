Get This: Divers gather in Michigan for underwater pumpkin carving

OTTER LAKE, Mich. (AP) — A group of scuba divers donned flippers and wetsuits to carve pumpkins underwater as part of a pre-Halloween tradition in Michigan.

Francis Carr, one of the participants in Sunday’s 21st annual event at Otter Lake, says that it’s “taking pumpkin carving to the next level.”

While still on land, MLive.com reports the divers scraped the insides of their pumpkin and drew designs. From there, they headed underwater to carve.

The event about 60 miles northwest of Detroit is sponsored by a dive shop. Jordon Fundaro, who has participated in the carving for the last two years, says that “All you hear is yourself breathing and the knife carving through the pumpkin.” He says the whole experience is “kind of surreal.”