Big games, big prices

What a time to be an Ohio sports fan, that is, unless you want to attend one of the big games with ticket in hand.

If that’s the case, you may need to have deep pockets or take out a loan — maybe both.

Right now the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll. Right behind them, and also undefeated, is arch-rival and No. 3 ranked Michigan. Chances are they could both be undefeated when they meet in 40 days in Columbus.

Sounds like fun … that is if you’re willing to pay anywhere from $400 to $700 for a ticket in B or C deck. That’s what one ticket is fetching from on-line ticket broker StubHub. If you want to impress your sweetheart with a pair of 50-yard-line seats in A section, be ready to depart with $1,200 — per ticket.

So, attending a Cleveland Indian playoff game or possible World Series game is sounding better?

On Sunday, a pair of standing room only seats for a possible Game 6 playoff game were priced just over $100 each. You could get a seat behind the dugout for around $400 a ticket.

As for the World Series, $700 to $30,000 — yes, $30,000 — will get you a seat for Game 1 should Cleveland get that far.

How about the defending NBA Champion Cleveland Cavalier’s Christmas Day game against Golden State?

StubHub offers a pair of tickets high in the corner of Quicken Loans Arena for $150 each. Our if you’re really into Jingle Bells, you can get the most expensive ticket for $5,000. The seller will tell you where it’s located once you buy it.

If all else fails, there’s always the Cleveland Browns at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. A mere $67 a ticket will get you into that thriller.

Of course, you always have your television, too.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_stadium.jpg Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James stands during the seventh inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Toronto Blue Jays in Cleveland, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Lebron.jpg Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James stands during the seventh inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Toronto Blue Jays in Cleveland, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Tickets don’t come cheap in Ohio