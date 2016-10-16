New Bremen junior is Michigan bound

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen junior Paige Jones is not sure what what she plans to do as far as a profession yet.

She has been to busy excelling athletically to think about it yet.

The 16-year-old has verbally committed to the University of Michigan to play volleyball and still has plenty of time to choose.

“I just like the family feel that the volleyball team had,” Paige said, “and it is a strong academic school.”

While she is undecided on her career, some of the options that she has considered include sports management and accounting.

Paige is an outside hitter for the volleyball team, and one of the big reasons the team is 19-3 so far. They have pulled off 13 straight victories. At an athletic height of six foot, she stands taller than her parents, Gary and Staci Jones, or two older sisters.

“Everyone wonders where I got it (height) from,” Paige said.

Paige said she became interested in volleyball at a young age and also participates on the track team. She is a member of the 400, 1,600 and 800 meter relays and runs the 400 meter dash. She is also a member of club volleyball at a training center in Plain City.

Paige currently is carrying a 3.85 GPA and is involved in Spanish Club, Student Council, Student District Leadership and the National Honor Society. She is also a class officer. She describes herself as a very open person.

In her spare time, she likes to spend time with family and friends and attending sporting events to support other New Bremen teams.

By Lance Mihm

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

