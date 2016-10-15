Five districts consider renewal levies

LIMA — Voters in four Allen County school districts and one Auglaize County school district will decide if they want to continue funding education at current levels this election season.

Renewal levies are on the November ballot for Bath, Lima, Perry and Spencerville schools in Allen County, along with a a renewal levy and an income tax levy for Minster schools in Auglaize County.

None of the levies involve an increase in out-of-pocket spending for voters, area superintendents emphasized.

“For no additional money, residents can help us continue to provide the best facilities, resources, staff and education for our children,” wrote Jill Ackerman, superintendent for Lima schools, in a letter to neighborhood groups. “It is an investment in our children and our future. And it protects your property values.”

Early voting began Wednesday, and the election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

• Lima schools, 5.99 mill renewal levy

Lima’s combined levy runs for five years to raise money for operations and permanent improvements. It raises $1.27 million for general operations and $425,286 for permanent improvements. It helps fund technology, transportation, equipment and other items having a life of five years or longer.

The district receives about 16 percent of its funding from local voters, making this levy a significant portion of its funding.

“We have worked very hard to remain fiscally responsible, including launching a $3.9 million energy conservation project last year, and refunding bonds from the 1999 building and renovation project,” Ackerman wrote. “Thanks to the refunding, we will not have to collect as much from taxpayers on that bond.”

• Bath schools, 3.25 mill renewal levy

Bath has learned to live with less, and this levy is proof of it. The levy, which collects $640,000 annually for technology, buses and building and grounds maintenance, no longer includes $140,000 in tangible personal property reimbursements.

“We are not asking for an increase to offset this loss,” Bath superintendent Dale Lewellen wrote in an email. “We will just try to live within a tighter budget.”

The levy has been in place for many years and funded the stadium restroom enhancements completed last summer, the purchase of new school buses, technology needs, the track resurfacing project in 2012 and the maintenance of buildings and grounds.

• Perry schools, 1.5 mill renewal levy

Voters in the Perry school district overwhelmingly approved this permanent improvement levy in 2011, with 66 percent of voters approving it then.

The five-year levy, which has been on the books for more than 30 years, raises an estimated $100,000 and helps with buildings and grounds, technology, textbooks and buses.

• Spencerville schools, 1.4 mill renewal levy

Spencerville’s voters were supporting of this permanent improvement levy back in 2011, with roughly two voters supporting it for every one “no” vote.

It raises an estimated $126,000 for the school district. The five-year levy helps with general maintenance, textbook, technology and buses. The levy has been a part of taxpayers’ bills for more than 25 years.

• Minster schools, 1 percent income tax renewal and 0.8 mill 5.99 mill renewal levy

Officials in the Minster school district hope voters will continue to support a 1 percent income tax but extend the request from five years to 15 years.

The levy, which generates $1.6 million per year, would finance renovations to the 1965 and 1988 junior/senior high school building, including securing the entrance, upgrading technology and finding energy efficiencies. Minster only needs to pay $6.8 million of the proposed $18 million project, as the state will pitch in 20 percent and the Ohio Facilities Construction has a $7.6 million credit earned during the construction of the current elementary school back in 2000.

The permanent improvement levy has been in place for more than 40 years and continues to pay for ongoing improvements and repair of facilities, generating $33,102 per year.

“I would like to thank the Minster community for its support in the past, and we look forward to their continued support in the future as we continue the excellence,” Minster Superintendent Brenda Boeke wrote in an email.

